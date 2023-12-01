NicoElNino

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) was soaring in Friday morning trading after reporting strong third-quarter results. The company handily beat guidance and saw an acceleration in remaining performance obligations growth. PATH has $1.8 billion in net cash with no debt and, following the results of impressive margin expansion, has been executing on its share repurchase program. PATH is a forgotten generative AI beneficiary that finally appears to be seeing tangible benefits from AI tailwinds. However, the stock has run too far too fast, and the valuation is no longer compelling. While it might not feel great to move to the sidelines while the thesis is playing out so strongly, I can no longer endorse buying this name given current valuations: I am downgrading the stock from buy to hold.

Despite being an automation company long before generative AI was "a thing," PATH had not seen the same love experienced by tech peers, even among those with dubious generative AI connections. That appears to be changing, with PATH soaring to 52-week highs.

I last covered PATH in October, where I rated the stock a buy due to the long-term benefits from integrating generative AI into its automation software. The stock has soared 50% since then, and I am now growing concerned that too much has been priced into the current stock price.

In this past quarter, PATH delivered 24% YoY growth in annual recurring revenue ('ARR') to $1.378 billion, coming in ahead of guidance for $1.364 billion.

It is notable that the 100 bps of sequential deceleration was the best result since January 2022, when ARR growth began descending from 59%.

PATH also delivered solid progress in terms of profitability. PATH delivered $43.7 million in non-GAAP operating income, surpassing guidance for $32 million, and saw free cash flow swing from negative $24.1 million to positive $43.7 million.

PATH ended the quarter with $1.8 billion of cash versus no debt. The net cash balance sheet and positive free cash flow generation enabled the company to execute on its share repurchase program, with the company repurchasing 3.2 million shares at an average price of $16.26 through the end of the quarter. Management noted that the company had repurchased an additional 1.7 million shares at an average price of $17.38 per share since November 1. It was just over a year ago when Wall Street was skeptical about PATH's (and many other tech names) path to profitability, but now, the company is generating positive cash flow and repurchasing stock.

Looking forward, management has guided for 20% YoY ARR growth in the fourth quarter to $1.455 billion, surpassing prior guidance for $1.437 billion. Management expects non-GAAP operating income to surge to $78 million, almost doubling sequentially.

On the conference call, management credited their strength as being due to their focus on "organizations that have a meaningful runway to invest in enterprise automation over the long-term," a resource allocation shift that they undertook at the beginning of the fiscal year. Management believes that this has "significantly increased our presence in the C-suite and helped raise our profile with partners of all sizes."

That rhetoric is validated by the fact that remaining performance obligations grew 31% YoY to $995 million and the current RPO increased to $599 million. I note that RPOs grew at a 28% pace in the second quarter - it is possible that this sequential acceleration is a large contributor to the stock price's upward momentum.

Management neglected to give guidance for the next fiscal year, leaving investors to wonder if the strong RPO growth may imply that the 20% exit ARR growth rate is high or low. Management however did note that there were no "major abnormalities like early renewals" driving their strong RPO numbers, which seems to imply that an acceleration in revenue growth may be possible given the close connection between RPO growth and revenue growth.

Is PATH Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

PATH is an enterprise tech company which helps its customers automate various business processes.

Prior to the rise of generative AI, PATH was often seen as one of the more compelling investment opportunities for a digital world. It is ironic that investors seem to have forgotten about PATH in a generative AI world, considering that generative AI is a natural fit for the company's automation products and arguably only helps to increase long-term demand.

After the rally in the stock price, PATH was trading at just under 11x sales. That multiple does not look obviously crazy when compared against the 20% projected exit ARR growth rate as well as the company's rapid push into non-GAAP profitability. But is it enough to beat the market from here?

I previously modeled a 7.5x price to sales value based on the assumptions of 20% revenue growth, 25% long-term net margins, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio'). To justify the current valuation, the company may need to see growth accelerate to the 30% level, but that seems highly unlikely given that RPO growth was strong, but not that strong. It is always possible that tech stocks see a broader re-rating higher to PEG ratios more in the 2x to 2.5x range over time, but I am admittedly uncomfortable basing any bullish thesis on such optimistic thinking. At these valuations, PATH has moved into the "too hard pile" as one would need to make high conviction bets on the company's ability to drive accelerating growth and sustain above-market growth rates for longer, two things that I am not comfortable doing at this moment. It is very difficult to exit positions just as the bullish thesis gets underway, but PATH stock has traded up so quickly that I now find it unlikely for the stock to outperform the market from here over the long term. I am downgrading the stock to hold.