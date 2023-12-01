Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
City Office REIT: A De-Risked 10% Preferred Yield

Summary

  • Since the publication of my initial buy article City Office REIT's preferred shares have performed slightly better than CIO's equity, registering a more balanced ride and a 7% total return.
  • The company's ample liquidity, strong cash retention, and improving fundamentals were the initial factors behind the buy rating for the preferred shares.
  • The most recent Q3 results entail mixed signals. The underlying FFO and occupancy ratio declined and the struggles with WeWork could inflict further damage down the road.
  • Conversely, the data points in relation to the preferred share exposure indicate an improved picture. CIO has successfully refinanced all of the 2023 debt maturities and strengthened the overall debt maturity profile.
  • Considering no meaningful maturities until 2026 and strong like-for-like performance, coupled with a conservative FFO payout, a 10% yield on preferred exposure is still a clear buy.

China"s Modern City Skyline View of Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin

YANG WANG/iStock via Getty Images

Earlier this year (June 2023), I wrote an article on City Office REIT (CIO) and City Office REIT, Inc. RED PFD SER A (CIO.PA) recommending avoiding the common equity exposure and

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

