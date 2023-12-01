marketlan

Natural gas is a highly volatile energy commodity. Since June 2020, the nearby NYMEX U.S. natural gas futures contract for delivery at the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana, has traded to a low of $1.44 in June 2020 and a high of $10.028 per MMBtu in August 2022.

The low was the lowest price in twenty-five years, while the peak was the highest in fourteen years. November is a critical month for the U.S. natural gas market as the injection season, where inventories rise, ends, and the withdrawal season begins. The trajectory of falling stockpiles will depend on natural gas demand, which is always a function of temperatures across the United States during the coldest months. Meanwhile, since U.S. liquefied natural gas travels the world on ocean vessels, the international supply and demand fundamentals have an increasing influence on U.S. prices.

Natural gas tends to rally at the beginning of the withdrawal season as uncertainty about the weather peaks. At below the $3 per MMBtu level on December 1, NYMEX natural gas futures for January 2024 delivery have declined and could be in the buy zone.

The United States Natural Gas Fund, LP ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG) is an unleveraged exchange-traded fund, or ETF, product that moves higher and lower with the nearby NYMEX natural gas futures contract.

Natural gas is a seasonal energy commodity - The peak season is beginning

Natural gas in storage across the United States experienced its first seasonal withdrawal for the week ending on November 17, when inventories declined by 7 billion cubic feet. Total stocks stood at the 3.826 trillion cubic feet level after the decline, but the stockpiles rose by 10 bcf the following week.

U.S. Natural Gas Inventories for the week ending on November 24, 2023 (EIA)

The chart shows the ten bcf injection pushed stocks to 3.836 trillion cubic feet for the week ending on November 24. While stocks rose during November’s final week, they will likely begin declining in December as the demand increases until March 2024, when injections into storage resume.

Plenty of U.S. gas in storage - The weather over the coming weeks is critical for U.S. prices

With stocks 9.8% above last year’s level and 8.6% over the five-year average for late November, the inventories are above the 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022 levels. The last time stocks were higher was in 2020, when they rose to 3.958 trillion cubic feet before declining during the winter. The bottom line is there is plenty of natural gas in storage across the United States to meet the seasonal requirements.

U.S. natural gas prices have become highly sensitive to European prices, as the energy commodity now travels beyond the North American pipeline network in liquid form by ocean vessels. The war in Ukraine lifted European prices to record highs in March 2022, causing U.S. NYMEX natural gas futures to over the $10 per MMBtu level for the first time since 2008. Supply concerns lifted prices. However, the rallies in European and U.S. prices ran out of bullish steam and remain under pressure as the 2023 winter approaches.

Twenty-Year Chart of U.K. Natural Gas Futures Prices (Barchart)

The twenty-year chart shows that U.K. natural gas prices at the 106.60 level in November 2023 are far below the November 2021 and 2022 levels but are more than double the November 2020 and November 2019 levels and at the highest pre-November 2021 prices since 2005.

Twenty-Year Chart of Dutch Natural Gas Futures Prices (Barchart)

The twenty-year chart of Dutch natural gas prices shows a similar pattern, with November 2023 prices below the 2022 and 2021 levels but above prices from November 2010 through 2020.

The ongoing war in Ukraine and NATO’s support for forces opposing Russia threatens Western European natural gas supplies that flow from Russia. Russia has used the energy commodity as an economic weapon against “unfriendly” countries supporting Ukraine. Moreover, higher natural gas prices help to fund Russia’s war efforts while inflicting financial pain on NATO members in Western Europe.

Natural gas has declined - An opportunity with a limited window

While European natural gas prices have declined from the November 2022 and November 2021 levels, they remain higher than the prior years.

Twenty-Year Chart of U.S. Natural Gas Futures Prices (Barchart)

The twenty-year U.S. NYMEX natural gas futures price at the $2.80 per MMBtu level on December 1 is half the price in November

One-Year Chart of U.S. Natural Gas Futures Prices (Barchart)

The one-year chart shows the ugly pattern of lower highs and lower lows, with U.S. natural gas for January 2024 delivery sitting near the most recent $2.76 low on December 1 at just over $2.80 per MMBtu.

While U.S. inventories are high going into the winter, the uncertainty of the weather conditions across the U.S. and Europe over the coming weeks and months could cause a seasonal rally. Over the past ten years, the lowest price for the continuous U.S. NYMEX natural gas futures contract in December was in 2015 at $1.684. Since 2018, the lowest price was $2.151. Meanwhile, the highest continuous contract price in December was in 2022 at $7.213 per MMBtu. Therefore, risk-reward at the $2.80 level could favor the upside.

UNG is not leveraged, but the ETF requires leverage-type discipline

The most direct route for investment or speculation in the U.S. natural gas market is via the CME’s NYMEX futures and futures options, with delivery at the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana. The U.S. Natural Gas Fund ETF product is an unleveraged ETF that tracks the price of the U.S. natural gas futures.

At $5.55 per share on December 1, UNG had around $976 million in assets under management. The highly liquid ETF product trades an average of over twenty million shares daily and charges a 1.11% management fee.

The natural gas futures market structure is highly volatile, making rolling from one contract to the next challenging, as the energy commodity can swing from backwardation to contango. Backwardation makes deferred prices lower than prices for nearby delivery, while contango involves higher deferred compared to nearby prices.

While UNG does not have leverage, the penchant for extreme price variance in U.S. natural gas futures contracts and term structure makes the ETF an extremely volatile product.

UNG ETF Split History (splithistory.com)

The chart shows that UNG has experienced three reverse stock splits since 2011. At the $5.55 per share level, another reverse split could be on the horizon.

Meanwhile, nearby U.S. natural gas prices rose 596.4% from $1.44 in June 2020 to $10.028 per MMBtu in August 2022.

Five-Year Chart of the UNG ETF Product (Barchart)

The chart illustrates UNG’s 288% rise from $8.89 in June 2020 to $34.50 per share in August 2022. While the ETF underperformed the natural gas futures market, it tracks the price higher and lower during significant moves.

Natural gas’s monthly historical volatility is over 54%, compared to crude oil at 29.5%, copper at 15.23%, and gold at 14%. Natural gas’s price variance reflects wide price swings.

At $2.80 per MMBtu, a NYMEX natural gas futures contract has a $28,000 value. The initial margin at $6,050 is 21.6%, with the maintenance margin at $5,500. Margin requirements in the futures arena make it a highly leveraged proposition. UNG is a product that will likely underperform the nearby natural gas futures upside price action on a percentage basis. Still, it does not involve the margin of the futures market. Meanwhile, the high premiums of the futures options market where implied volatility, or the market’s perception of the future price variance, makes natural gas put and call options extremely costly.

Volatility in natural gas means that even unleveraged products like UNG that can experience reverse stock splits require time and price stops to control risk.

The four reasons to consider UNG now

The four reasons why natural gas could rally over the coming weeks are:

Seasonality - The weather in the U.S. and Europe will determine natural gas demand over the coming weeks and months. A cold winter would increase the demand and prices as inventories fall.

- The weather in the U.S. and Europe will determine natural gas demand over the coming weeks and months. A cold winter would increase the demand and prices as inventories fall. War in Ukraine - A cold winter in Western Europe could cause Russia to limit supplies as a punishment for Ukrainian support, pushing prices higher. Rising natural gas prices would increase Russian revenues, funding its ongoing war effort. Higher European prices would increase the demand for U.S. LNG, putting downward pressure on inventories and upward pressure on prices.

- A cold winter in Western Europe could cause Russia to limit supplies as a punishment for Ukrainian support, pushing prices higher. Rising natural gas prices would increase Russian revenues, funding its ongoing war effort. Higher European prices would increase the demand for U.S. LNG, putting downward pressure on inventories and upward pressure on prices. Risk-reward - At below $3 per MMBtu, the downside risks are limited, while there is significant upside potential with room to rally.

- At below $3 per MMBtu, the downside risks are limited, while there is significant upside potential with room to rally. Contrarian risk - The trend is always your best friend in all markets, and it remains bearish in the U.S. natural gas futures arena in early December 2023. Trend-following traders are short, as natural gas has made lower highs and lower lows throughout this year. Meanwhile, natural gas has a long history of punishing the herd of traders and speculators when they become overly bullish or bearish. On December 1, the natural gas market is un-seasonally bearish going into the peak demand season, which could cause a sudden and violent relief rally.

While there was a small injection into U.S. natural gas storage at the end of November, the peak demand season is underway. At below $3 U.S. natural gas futures, the UNG ETF offers an attractive risk-reward potential for the coming weeks and months. Use time and price stops to mitigate risks on any long positions.