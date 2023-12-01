Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Macerich: Recovery Takes Hold But Balance Sheet Remains A Risk

Summary

  • Macerich has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with shares delivering a total return of -46.4% since the start of 2020.
  • The company's business has recovered, but the stock continues to trade at depressed levels.
  • MAC has improved its balance sheet over the past few years but remains highly leveraged and has significant near-term maturities.
  • MAC trades at a very cheap valuation but has not implemented a share repurchase program.
  • I am initiating MAC with a hold rating.

Elegant Shopping Mall

IGphotography

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Shares have delivered a total return of -46.4% since the start of 2020. Comparably, MAC's closest peer, Simon Property Group (SPG), has delivered a total return of

Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Comments (3)

Article Update Today, 1:40 PM
Comments (652)
M
MrSlate
Today, 1:58 PM
Comments (1.78K)
I bought MAC over the past couple years between about $9 and $10 per share after noting that Morningstar considered MAC as its most deeply undervalued reit with a Fair Market Value of $25 per share. Further, the successful deep value investor, Bill SMead who leads the highly rated Smead Value Fund owns about 17% of all outstanding shares that represent 5% of his fund holdings. I figure that if he is involved to that degree, it’s a bit like having Warren Buffett watch out for your interests. It’s a long 5 or more year hold for me along with Simon Property that I bought during the same time period between $100 and $110 that Smead also holds with a 5% of assets position. There are my only reits that performed very well amidst the general reit carnage.
j
joconnor
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (35)
Is this the same Macerich mgmt team that turned down a $90.00/share offer from SPG a number of years ago?
