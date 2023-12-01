zest_marina/iStock via Getty Images

Quantitative multi-factor investing is gaining in popularity, with many investment funds offering 'multi-factor' approaches to investing. However, most approaches that I see, and the one employed by the Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF), attempt to select a portfolio that ranks well on multiple factors at the same time. This ends up with a portfolio that delivers modest performance.

I believe a better approach may be to use the business cycle to determine the correct factor to emphasize. This is the approach used by the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL). OMFL has historically outperformed VFMF with higher returns and lower risk.

I rate VFMF a hold.

Fund Overview

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF, an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that gives investors exposure to multi-factor investing. Vanguard uses a rules-based quantitative model to construct a U.S. equity portfolio to achieve exposure to multiple factors.

Vanguard's model looks at three factors: Momentum, Quality, and Value. After applying an initial screen to remove the most volatile stocks from the universe, Vanguard then selects stocks that rank well across the three chosen factors, with diversification across market capitalization, sector, and industry groups to reduce idiosyncratic risks.

The VFMF ETF is relatively small for Vanguard, with only $167 million in assets and charges a 0.18% expense ratio.

Portfolio Holdings

The VFMF ETF holds 507 stocks with a median market cap of $8.8 billion, so the fund tends to be small-cap biased. The portfolio has an average P/E ratio of 10.4x vs. the Benchmark, the Russell 3000 Index, at 19.9x (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - VFMF portfolio composition (vanguard.com)

Figure 2 shows the sector allocation of the VFMF ETF. Its biggest sector weights are Consumer Discretionary (20.5%), Industrials (17.0%), Technology (14.8%), Energy (14.1%), and Financials (13.2%).

Figure 2 - VFMF sector weights (vanguard.com)

Relative to the benchmark, VFMF is heavily underweight Technology and Health Care stocks and is heavily overweight Energy and Consumer Discretionary stocks.

VFMF is well diversified, with the top 10 holdings only accounting for 10.1% of the fund (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - VFMF top 10 holdings (vanguard.com)

Distribution & Yield

The VFMF ETF pays a modest 2.0% distribution yield (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - VFMF distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

Returns

Performance-wise, the VFMF ETF has delivered modest historical returns, with 3 and 5-year average annual returns of 13.7% and 7.5% respectively (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - VFMF historical returns (morningstar.com)

The VFMF ETF notably performed well in 2022, declining by only 5.7% compared to -18.1% for the markets, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - SPY historical returns (morningstar.com)

However, returns for the VFMF ETF has lagged so far in 2023, and the fund was also an underperformer in 2019 and 2020. VFMF's 5 year performance of 7.5% also lags behind that of the SPY ETF at 10.9%.

Jack Of All Trades Leads To Modest Performance

In theory, VFMF's portfolio construction methodology is sound, as it optimizes the investment universe to select companies that are high quality with strong momentum and cheaply valued. All of those are positive attributes that we look for as investors.

However, in practice, the VFMF may end up with a portfolio that delivers middling performance, as the factors that VFMF cares about may act in contradictory fashion. For example, a company that is 'cheap' is likely not exhibiting strong 'momentum'. Likewise, 'high quality' companies are often not 'cheap'.

In fact, research from S&P Global shows that at different factors ebb and flow in dominance through time (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Single factor active returns ebb and flow through time (S&P Global)

By trying to optimize a portfolio that scores well on all of these factors, the VFMF may end up with a 'jack of all trades' portfolio that only performs modestly through time.

Comparing VFMF To OMFL

Instead of choosing a portfolio that scores well on every factor, I believe a better approach may be the dynamic multi-factor approach employed by the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL).

The OMFL ETF leverages Invesco's economic research to determine the correct phase of the business cycle and then tilts the fund's portfolio to capture the active returns of the various factors.

When Invesco believes the economy is in Recovery and Expansion phases, the OMFL ETF is more aggressive and overweights the Value factor. When the economy is in Slowdown or Contraction, the ETF becomes defensive and emphasizes Low Volatility and Quality factors (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - OMFL investment process (invesco.com)

Comparing between OMFL, VFMF, and the SPY ETF, we can see that OMFL has delivered stronger historical performance with a 11.2% returns CAGR compared to 6.4% for VFMF and 9.8% for SPY, measured from March 2018 (VFMF was incepted in February 2018) to October 2023 (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - OMFL vs. VFMF and SPY (Author created using Portfolio Visualizer)

Risk-wise, OMFL also has lower volatility compared to VFMF at 19.4% vs. 20.3%, leading to much higher risk-adjusted returns with a Sharpe ratio of 0.55 compared to 0.32 for VFMF.

I personally own the OMFL ETF and last wrote about it here.

Conclusion

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF selects a portfolio of stocks that scores well on Value, Quality, and Momentum. However, by trying to optimize for a portfolio that does well on all three factors, the VFMF ETF may end up with a portfolio that delivers modest returns over the long-run as factors ebb and flow.

Instead of VFMF's investment process, I believe a better approach to multifactor investing is OMFL's dynamic multifactor approach that highlights different factors depending on the phases of the business cycle. When the business cycle is in Recovery or Expansion phases, the OMFL ETF is more aggressive. When markets are in Slowdown or Contraction phases, the OMFL ETF is more defensive.