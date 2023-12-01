Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer: Disastrous 2023 Hits New Low With Weight Loss Drug Failure

Dec. 01, 2023
Summary

  • Today's news that Pfizer Inc.'s twice-daily oral weight loss drug will be discontinued due to safety concerns has dropped the share price to a new low.
  • The company has struggled all year as its COVID franchise has disintegrated after contributing ~$100bn in revenues across 2 years.
  • As Pfizer's share price sinks in a bad year for Pharma, Eli Lilly stock has been soaring - demonstrating the value of having a horse in the GLP-1 weight loss race.
  • Pfizer and its CEO believed it could grab a $10bn share of the $90bn GLP-1 market, but that looks to be in serious doubt after today's Phase 2 data readout.
  • Nevertheless, Pfizer is rebuilding, and investors prepared to ride out the lows may ultimately be rewarded. A Dividend yielding >5% is another positive.

Medicine concept

choi dongsu

Investment Overview - Pfizer's Reward For COVID Heroics - A ~50% Share Price Haircut

2023 has been a difficult year for the "Big Pharma" industry, and no company has felt the heat worse than Pfizer Inc. (

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

s
shelter dog
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (692)
We need Elliott, Peltz or the to get into this thing
D
Dominic7
Today, 3:13 PM
Comments (678)
Pfizer stock is a real dog. It's been that way for years.
Never has been shareholder friendly. Always getting sued.
No blockbuster drugs coming and paying too much for acquisitions.
William- Billy Hill profile picture
William- Billy Hill
Today, 2:57 PM
Comments (252)
I think management is solid. Company has a very good history. I initiated a position today. I plan to be patient and expect some solid LT returns.
amegalo profile picture
amegalo
Today, 2:55 PM
Comments (3.65K)
I just added to my current holding in my after tax portfolio . This is an opportunity for sure.
A
Always Bullish
Today, 2:48 PM
Comments (2.41K)
The new low on Pfizer has created the once in a buying opportunity for long-term investors seeking income. Legendary investor Charlie Munger once said: “ when you know you have an edge, you bet heavily. They don’t teach that to many people in business school. It’s insane, of course. You have to bet heavily on your best bets. AND “There are maybe 5-6 times in your lifetime when you know your right, you know you have the one that’s going to work out wonderfully and you get a chance to do it. People who do it 2-3 times too early, they go broke. They think it’s easy. In fact, it’s very hard and rare. Price is what you pay. Value is what you get! What do the individual analysts say about Pfizer? CFRA BUY. ARGUS BUY. Morningstar fair value 47.00 stating “We view the shares as undervalued. Pfizer maintains a broad portfolio of currently marketed products and a robust pipeline to support its wide moat. Valueline, the king of all independent analysts tell us when the stock was 33.64 that: at these levels, our projections suggest compelling risk adjusted total return potential out to 2026-28 with high 60 and low 50. 18 month target 39.00. Fellow investors, this is a rare opportunity to own a safely sleep at night gem to hold for a lifetime with a mouth watering yield over 5%.
M
Money 29
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (5.65K)
Perhaps new management and board would help PFE.
Cahnman profile picture
Cahnman
Today, 2:30 PM
Comments (702)
its so bad now, might as well a few more weeks for tax loss selling to finish up.
r
rockjcp
Today, 2:22 PM
Comments (8.23K)
Year will end PFE will be among the Dogs of the Dow and a screaming BUY for 2024!
preterist profile picture
preterist
Today, 2:02 PM
Comments (415)
It's more serious than the weight loss drug. Texas has sued Pfizer over the COVID vaccine:

twitter.com/...
Harvey Wallbanger profile picture
Harvey Wallbanger
Today, 3:03 PM
Comments (64)
@preterist That suit will get tossed just like every other ridiculous opportunistic municipal "revenue generating" lawsuit happening in the US today.
josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
Today, 2:02 PM
Comments (5.92K)
Flegman puts a target of 93 for PFE.
A
A Retired Investor
Today, 3:10 PM
Comments (111)
@josephaoppenheim ......Did he say what year??
