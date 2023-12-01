Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Q4 2023 Leadership Webcast Series Transcript

Dec. 01, 2023 1:03 PM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.5K Followers

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Q4 2023 Leadership Webcast Series Call December 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Meakim - Vice President of Investor Relations

Vimal Kapur - Chief Executive Officer

Greg Lewis - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Honeywell Fourth Quarter 2023 Leadership Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.

I'd now like to hand the call over to Sean Meakim, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sean Meakim

Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the fourth quarter 2023 installment of the Honeywell Leadership Webcast Series.

The purpose of these webcasts is to provide our investors with the opportunity to hear from wide range of Honeywell leaders on topics of special interest. For example, in March, we hosted a discussion on the many ways that Honeywell is driving decarbonization for ourselves and our customers. These webcasts are available on our Investor Relations website.

Today, we'll host a discussion on Honeywell's upcoming realignment and other key topics with our senior leadership team. Joining me today from Honeywell are Chief Executive Officer, Vimal Kapur, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Lewis. In addition, we have Nigel Coe, Managing Director and Senior Analyst for the Electrical Equipment and Multi-Industry Sectors at Wolfe Research.

This webcast is available on our website at www.honeywell.com/investor. Honeywell also uses our website as a means of disclosing information, which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HON

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HON

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.