Back Up Santa's Sleigh With 3 SWANs (Instead Of 3 French Hens)

Dec. 02, 2023 7:00 AM ETCAG, MAA, MPLX, MPC5 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Consumers are feeling the pressure from inflation and economic growth is slowing.
  • In light of these challenges, we give you three picks that can help you grow your income and build long-term wealth.
  • These "sleep-well-at-night" - SWAN - stocks offer juicy yields, stellar balance sheets, and strong business models.
12 days of Christmas greeting with Christmas bells

kroach/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Leo Nelissen.

Santa is coming!

The problem is that in addition to the general Holiday shopping stress, consumers are feeling the pressure from inflation.

Even worse, economic growth is slowing, making life

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

J
Jennev98
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (681)
MPLX, the very best buy I have ever made. I rolled the proceeds of the VER take out by O into MPLX in early 2020 and it’s been milk and honey ever sense: capital appreciation, large increasing distributions and special bonus distributions. Things look promising looking to the future. I’ll just force myself to deal with the K-1s!
Bill Whalen profile picture
Bill Whalen
Today, 7:32 AM
Comments (191)
Inflation is sticky , FED must hold rates UP . I'll take risk free 5 % Fidelity cash for longer , not stocks.
billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 7:12 AM
Comments (4.74K)
Bidenomics 101
Tell people everything is wonderful as they go broke
401K hardship withdrawals up 4%
I just received a latter from Social Security
I’m getting a 3.2% increase in benefits but because I sold stocks last year my SS will DECREASE $300 per month
Should my income go lower after this one time life event
I will have to appeal to get my old monthly income back
This is Bidenomics
Show me the divvy profile picture
Show me the divvy
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (41)
@billinsd I'm not aware that the Biden administration changed the SS rules. I'm not sure how selling stocks affects your SS benefits.

www.aarp.org/...
E
EZLIVIN
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (332)
@billinsd An 81 million people voted for this? We either have a very unintelligent voting public or a rigged system. Obama brought in trickle up poverty - import as many poor people as possible and pay for them. Obama's third term (Biden is a puppet) is now destroying the country from the bottom up and the middle out. The politicians and the money man in this country are jealous of Russia and China, so what they want is American Communism. An elite ruling class and the rest government dependent working slaves.

Social Security is a ponzi scam, and Reagan then Clinton changed the rules so it is double taxation and still indexed to the 1980's CPI. Means testing is next and I'm sure the middle class will get penalized for "saving for retirement."

The 30 million "undocumented" workers and those that employ them pay no social security tax. The cap on the earnings is ridiculously low for "Our Democracy" - the American Communists always cry the "rich" need to pay their fair share, except when it comes to their retirement scam, social security.

Why does this matter - since 1971 the US dollar has lost 98% of it's purchasing power. What happens next?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

