Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Salesforce: Multi-Cloud Adoption Drives Big Deal Growth, Harvesting Margin And Earnings Growth

Dec. 01, 2023 2:42 PM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)1 Comment
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
305 Followers

Summary

  • Salesforce has expanded its cloud services into sales, service, digital, platform, and data cloud, driving topline growth.
  • The adoption of multi-cloud solutions and cross-selling opportunities are enhancing Salesforce's sales productivity and profitability.
  • Salesforce's data cloud, including analytics and integration, is experiencing impressive growth and adding value for customers.

Closeup group of Asian business people meeting discuss project plan and financial results in office.

Phiromya Intawongpan

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is the number one CRM service provider globally, and it has expanded its cloud services into sales, service, digital, platform, and data cloud. These multi-cloud platforms are becoming the core technology platforms for enterprises. They increased their deals of more than $1 million

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
305 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

I see you profile picture
I see you
Today, 2:49 PM
Comments (36)
TP reached!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CRM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.