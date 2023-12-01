Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Immunogen's AbbVie Deal: Key Insights For Investors And Traders

Dec. 01, 2023 2:45 PM ETImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)ABBV2 Comments
Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AbbVie Inc. is acquiring ImmunoGen, Inc. at a 94.6% premium, with shares now trading at a 6.6% upside to the deal's successful closing.
  • The likelihood of an overbid is low due to a high termination fee and the current state of the biotech industry.
  • The deal is expected to close in the middle of 2024, but historical data suggests it could close within 100-250 days.
research student scientist

sturti/E+ via Getty Images

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is being acquired by AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) at a 94.6% premium or $31.26 per share. The IMGN shares now trade at $29.32, which means there is around a 6.6% upside to the

Comments (2)

d
dinoperson
Today, 3:12 PM
Comments (1.2K)
I was surprised it happened with only 3 quarters of sales. I’m happy.
Making money in these stocks is hard exhausting work. I couldn’t imagine running one.
I think a flurry of names in med-tech, bio are going to be bought.
Queen Anne Investor profile picture
Queen Anne Investor
Today, 3:07 PM
Comments (1.03K)
Not sure if regulators will approve this
