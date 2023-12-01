AI In Biotech: A Revolutionary Leap Forward Or Just Another Buzzword?

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

Imagine a world where diseases are not just treated, but predicted and prevented. Where drug discovery is not a decade-long, Billion-Dollar gamble, but a swift, targeted mission. This isn't a page from a sci-fi novel; it's the unfolding reality in the biotech industry, turbocharged by AI - a field that's not just evolving, but revolting against its own traditional timelines and cost structures.

Recently, I dove headfirst into this whirlpool of innovation, as the AI consultant to a biotech startup. It was an eye-opener, to say the least. The integration of AI in biotech is not just a game-changer; it's the dealer reshuffling the entire deck. We're talking about a seismic shift that's redefining the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare and medicine.

AI isn't just streamlining processes; it's rewriting the rule book. From gene editing marvels like CRISPR to the uncharted territories of prime editing, AI is the new alchemist, turning data into gold. And for the investors among us, this isn't just exciting science; it's a siren song of untapped potential and profits.

We're not just peering into the future; we're watching it being rewritten, one AI algorithm at a time.

AI in Gene Editing - A New Frontier

Gene editing, once a painstakingly slow and uncertain process, is now riding the fast lane, thanks to AI. We're not just cutting and pasting DNA sequences; we're doing it with a precision and speed that was unthinkable a decade ago. Take CRISPR (CRSP), for example. This gene-editing powerhouse has been supercharged by AI to identify genetic targets with unprecedented accuracy. It's like having a molecular GPS that not only finds the destination but also plots the best route.

Biotechs Sold off Out of Fear of High Rates (FactSet)

CRSP lost $650M last year, and they'll lose another $650M over the next two years (50% less!) but they've got $1.7Bn in the bank and I think investors are over-estimating the timeline it will take them now that they have this new arsenal of tools at their disposal.

We can sell 10 2026 $45 puts for $9.20 ($9,200) and that would let us into the stock at net $35.80, which is 46% below the current price - and that's our worst case! Anything over $45 (32.5% below the current price) and we keep the $9,200 - that's a nice way to dip our toe in the water.

But CRISPR is just the tip of the iceberg. Enter Prime Editing - a newer, more refined version of gene editing. It's like CRISPR got an upgrade, and AI is the software update. Prime Medicine (PRME), a company at the forefront of this technology, is harnessing AI to push the boundaries of genetic manipulation, targeting diseases once deemed untouchable. (Here's a deep dive into Prime Editing's potential)

Data by YCharts

And let's not forget Tessera Therapeutics (still private). They're pioneering 'Gene Writing,' a novel approach that could one day allow us to rewrite genetic destiny. With AI, they're turning science fiction into science fact. (Check out Tessera's groundbreaking approach)

The Investment Landscape - Valuing AI-Enhanced Biotech

From an investor's perspective, AI-enhanced biotech firms are like hidden gems waiting to be discovered. The traditional metrics of valuation are being upended. It's no longer just about the pipeline of drugs or the potential market size; it's about the speed and efficiency of getting there. AI is shortening drug development timelines, reducing costs, and increasing success rates. This isn't just a reduction in time and money; it's an exponential leap in value creation.

Consider the case of DeepMind's AlphaFold. By accurately predicting protein structures, AlphaFold is poised to revolutionize drug discovery. AlphaFold's breakthrough is a glimpse into how AI is reshaping the economics of biotech research. The biotech firms that leverage AI effectively are rewriting the rules of the game. The potential for growth here is not linear - it's exponential.

Largest Gene-Editing Companies (FactSet)

The Dawn of an AI-Driven Era in Biotech

As we stand on the cusp of this AI-driven era in biotech, the possibilities are as vast as they are thrilling. We're not just witnessing a change; we're witnessing a revolution. For investors, this is uncharted territory, ripe with opportunities. For the healthcare industry, it's a paradigm shift. And for society, it's a glimpse into a future where medicine is more precise, personalized, and powerful.

The marriage of AI and biotech is not just a partnership; it's a fusion that's creating a new breed of companies. Companies that think like tech firms, move like startups and innovate like scientists. This is the new face of Biotech - faster, smarter, and more daring.

For those who are ready to embrace it, the rewards could be extraordinary.