Nvidia: Difficult To Impress Wall Street Again

Dec. 01, 2023 2:58 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation posted another strong quarterly earnings but it failed to impress Wall Street.
  • The stock will likely remain in the range of $400-$500 for the next few quarters as the market gauges the long-term potential in the company.
  • Nvidia likely saw a big boost in sales in the past few quarters as tech companies in China hoarded chips prior to restrictions placed by the U.S. administration.
  • Nvidia will also face difficult comps in 2024, which will limit the ability to post good YoY growth numbers.
  • Investors looking for an AI play can find better options than Nvidia stock at the current price.

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced impressive fiscal Q3 earnings with triple-digit growth. However, this did not move Wall Street, and the stock is trading sideways. This trend will likely continue for most of 2024 as the market tries to figure

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

A
AZ BOY
Today, 3:09 PM
Comments (1.29K)
It is a trading range… it works for me… covered calls and puts means I make money going both ways..
aptosian profile picture
aptosian
Today, 3:08 PM
Comments (754)
Wall street rating per SA: 38 Strong Buy, 12 Buy, 3 Hold and 0 Sell or Strong Sell for NVDA. Sorry, NVDA is a wrong stock to short sell. But right now there is a big opportunity imo knocking on door for short selling CRM; huge gap up, 30% up in a month and it is technically extremely overbought.
