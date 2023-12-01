Tero Vesalainen

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)'s recent Q3 earnings announcement demonstrates just how illogical the market can sometimes be. The single most important thing in a leveraged buyout is to deleverage as fast as possible. Management is getting zero credit from the market for proceeding to exceed the deleveraging guidelines. In the meantime, the market is worried about advertising weakness in some areas as if that never happened before. The unanticipated low leverage that is on the way will give the company more financial flexibility to deal with the challenges ahead. Unlike the market view, the cash flow picture is getting better by the day. The market will come around to more cash is better than less cash.

The flexibility to deal with issues that some see as more important comes from finding ways to increase cash flow. This does not decrease the importance of some of the issues that Mr. Market is focused upon. But the market has yet to realize that improving cash flow gives management more time should a course correction be indicated.

Noncash Charges

Losses are nearly always regarded by the market as bad news. Mr. Market had the equivalent of a "heart attack" on this giant piece of bad news.

" Net loss available to Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. was $(417) million, and included $1,758 million of pre-tax amortization driven by acquisition-related intangibles and $269 million of pre-tax restructuring expenses."

Getting rid of intangible assets, as was announced in the third quarter earnings press release, has no effect on much of anything until proven otherwise. This is one of those "clear the decks" entries that has not changed the overall acquisition story. If anything, it means what is left on the books will generate the expected return. It is not so much that the story has changed, as where profits come from may have changed.

Oftentimes, conservative management tends to get rid of intangible assets as soon as such an entry is justified. But that does not mean that the value of the assets has changed. What it usually means is that the evidence for the intangible asset is not there presently, even though it could be later. This management has not changed its outlook for the acquisition. All management did is get rid of any bad news, while "getting rid of" is the thing to do.

Cash Flow

Largely ignored were cash flow and free cash flow. Yet, the growth of both is hugely important to the success of a leveraged buyout. The key to this investment is that the market is so incredibly worried about market conditions that it is not paying attention to the increasing cash flow despite those same conditions.

Cash flow has taken a huge leap ahead of original expectations that were published (or discussed among various sources) back when the acquisition was made. There is a big market disconnect between that large cash flow improvement shown below and the market outlook for this company.

Warner Bros Discovery Free Cash Flow Calculation (Warner Bros Third Quarter 2023, Supplemental Information)

Management mentioned that a significant drop in leverage as some serious cost improvements led to a better bottom line. There is additional help from the working capital issues that I mentioned in a previous article.

Not only has management repaid roughly $12 billion, but the money repaid went to the variable interest rate debt. There is now less than $1 billion of variable interest rate debt left (and you can bet that will be prioritized).

DTC Continues To Lead Improvements

Management mentioned that DTC is on track for a roughly $2 billion improvement over the previous year. DTC is a leading cause of cash flow improvement, as shown below. Such unexpected "gifts" as the improvement in cash flow implied with the EBITDA improvement are a leading cause as to why this leveraged transaction is deleveraging far faster than many expected.

Warner Bros Discovery DTC Improvement Continues (Warner Bros Discovery Third Quarter 2023, Earnings Supplemental Materials)

Management, against all odds, turned this division around "on a dime" and that turnaround appears sticky enough to become permanent. Next up will be building upon that improvement. That will likely be in next year's budget.

Advertising is growing in this segment at a robust pace. The content decline (third-party licensing) is something that will likely have implications when the ongoing strike ends.

Warner Bros Discovery Subscriber Comparison For DTC Third Quarter 2023 (Warner Bros Discovery Third Quarter 2023, Earnings Supplemental Materials)

The market appeared to react to the decline in total subscribers shown on the first line. But any turnaround that is financially as significant as the one shown above is likely to cost subscribers a bit.

To me, the news is actually very good, as the subscriber loss is far smaller than I expected for the size of the financial turnaround. This is playing a very big part in the climbing cash flow that has allowed management to aggressively repay the floating rate debt. Notice also that the company is making more money per subscriber. Clearly, there was no profit idea before. If anything, it was "market share at any cost". Now it is clearly going to be profitable growth only as a goal for the future. That happens to be a long-term strategy of growth first and profits next as many large companies do.

Network Worries Are Cyclical

The networks are definitely in long-term decline. However, the business cycle will continue. So, there will be periods of weak advertising followed by recovery periods as part of the regular business cycle.

Warner Bros Discovery Network Challenges Summarized (Warner Bros Discovery Third Quarter 2023, Earnings Presentation)

This is cited by the analysts during the conference call as the biggest business segment. There is nothing wrong with that idea. But what needs to be separated out is the idea that a cyclical weakness in ads will become permanent. Something like that rarely happens. What happens instead is the cycle goes on, but each cycle is lower. Rather than a straight pathway down, an advertising rate recovery should be expected relatively soon.

That kind of demonstrates that the negative comparisons shown above put the market into panic mode, which will likely signal an investment opportunity rather than a collapse in the immediate future.

Particularly concerning to the market was that advertising revenue for streaming remained strong. But streaming advertising is a relatively new channel that likely has some penetration left yet. It will someday be mature. But clearly, right now that is not the case as it is with traditional television.

Net Result

Any leveraged buyout needs to deleverage fast. That removes a huge financial risk. In this case, it happened far sooner than anticipated. The previously covered working capital issues have a lot to do with as does the unexpected DTC progress.

Warner Bros Discovery Net Debt Progress As Of Third Quarter 2023 (Warner Bros Third Quarter 2023, Earnings Presentation For Conference Call)

Let me be clear that the business has a lot of challenges, mostly because it was not well run before the current management became in charge. It was nearly impossible to not make progress (things were very much out of hand).

What happens is the profitable parts of the business stays, while losses are either "turned around" or the business gets eliminated. Sometimes things like DTC subscribers will drop a quarter or two. Maybe a movie or two never gets released. But housecleaning is far more important than anything right now so that money is not wasted. As the results show above, management is doing remarkably well in growing cash flow without losing much of the business.

Despite some headlines to the contrary, this could have been far worse. The average maturity (known as duration in the finance world) was clearly done with a whole lot of trouble in mind. While there are lots of challenges ahead. There is also going to be the cash to deal with it the way things are going. Clearly, the debt financing did not anticipate the good news of more cash flow now.

Now most of the variable debt (as shown above) has been repaid, and the rest is likely to be repaid shortly because third quarter cash flow is expected to be robust.

What management has done is find a combination of recurring cash flow and one-time accounting items to sharply reduce the financial risk of the transaction in one year. For this size company, that is not something you see every day. When there is cash flow, all kinds of perceived mistakes can be fixed. On the other hand, no cash flow would have meant "perfection no matter what" for successful deleveraging.

These accomplishments have provided badly needed liquidity that gives the management extra "financial elbow room" just in case some initiatives that are underway need course corrections before everything is running smoothly. A lot of leveraged buyouts fail because the cash flow arrives too late.

Even if cash flow declines due to the nature of the working capital issues, the ability to help reduce the leverage early on was vital. That alone could raise the profitability of the investment by several percentage points.

Now the rest of the story, like making all the divisions pull their weight, has yet to unfold. But management has given itself a much better financial position to deal with those issues. That could be very important down the road. It is very likely that a management that makes this much cash flow progress is going to make this an extremely profitable company with more long-term upside than the market currently believes.

Bottom Line

Warner Bros. Discovery stock remains a higher risk strong buy on the idea that a management that can turn around DTC to the tune of $2 billion while finding cash in the working capital and related issues will likely find a way to succeed with the businesses. Superior management like this one usually do not stop with one accomplishment. Instead, they keep surprising investors to the upside. This management is likely worth betting on.