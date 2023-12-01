Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Warner Bros. Discovery: Follow That Cash

Dec. 01, 2023 2:45 PM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)
Long Player
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery is exceeding deleveraging guidelines, but the market is not giving management credit for it.
  • The market reacted negatively to the net loss due to noncash charges, but it does not change the cash generation future of the overall acquisition story.
  • Cash flow and free cash flow are growing despite market conditions, but the market is not paying attention to it.
  • DTC improvement is now sticky enough to likely be permanent. Now management will build on that improvement in the future.
  • Any management that makes this much debt retirement progress is a good bet to position the company divisions well in the future.

The famous water tower of Warner Brothers in Burbank. Warner Bros is an American entertainment company.

Tero Vesalainen

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)'s recent Q3 earnings announcement demonstrates just how illogical the market can sometimes be. The single most important thing in a leveraged buyout is to deleverage as fast as possible. Management is getting zero credit

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
20.28K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

v
vavemula
Today, 3:22 PM
Comments (606)
Any idea about the spike today. 10% peak increase is crazy unless something is going on. Annoyed how wall street get information faster than us
Long Player
Long Player
Today, 3:24 PM
Comments (42.25K)
@vavemula You have institutional sellers that want in or out at any given time. No news needed.
K
Kjmjuice
Today, 2:53 PM
Good timing!
Good timing!
