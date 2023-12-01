Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
YieldMax Strikes Out Again With CONY

Summary

  • YieldMax has launched ETFs based on selling call options against high-beta stocks like Coinbase, Tesla, Nvidia, and more.
  • CONY aims to provide monthly income distributions and exposure to COIN's upside, with a net long position of around 80%.
  • CONY offers a 4.16% 30-day yield and a 51.97% distribution rate, but there may be hidden risks involved.
  • These risks are primarily concentrated in the options strategy and have left a 20% return gap between CONY and COIN since launch.

Introduction

This year, YieldMax has launched a full suite of ETFs based around selling call options against high beta (very volatile) stocks like Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), and more.

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency

Financial adviser (IAR) and social science educator from Southern California.I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On TyrannyAny and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 4:51 PM
Comments (10.87K)
$SVOL is by far away my biggest singular “high yield” holdings. I am very, very pleased by its stability and its 15% - 16% yields. It is worth mentioning that SVOL readjusted their distributions downward a few months ago from $0.32 to $0.30. It will be interesting to see if they can hold the new line in retreat and maintain NAV and NII accordingly.

I sold $CONY today at a profit. I think I would by and large like to have the types of high risk/high reward plays with funds like Defiant’s offers such as: $QQQY, or the very new $IWMY. I also own the more stodgy mechanical monthly Global X option funds of $QYLD and $RYLD, for me I like them both and have done well overall. Indexes based on the NASDAQ and Russell shouldn’t just vanish, whereas singular investments tracking a highly volatile equity could.

The NASDAQ is surely the place to be for growth, the Russell 2000 has many small and middling companies that will turn the corner eventually when interest rates first stabilize and then begin a slow retreat. Money may never be as cheap again in the aftermath of the GFC but it will be better than today for sure. Before that day arrives with markets being forward looking both these index tracking funds will be in the front row/center section to experience the benefits of trickle down.

YieldMax has other singular tracking funds which are not based on such volatility such as $AMZY (Amazon) and $GOOY (Google) there is another for XOM and another for JP Morgan, Microsoft, etc. These may be safer havens though not paying as much unfortunately.

Meanwhile I collect and adjust accordingly.

Thank you for following the evolving sector, trust you will continue to do so.
t
togo2
Today, 4:47 PM
Comments (50)
The new KURV funds like the one for Tesla - TSLP seem to remedy some of the mentioned defects - but still brand new.
BlinkerFluid profile picture
BlinkerFluid
Today, 3:57 PM
Comments (19)
Glad you mentioned the issue of high Beta single stocks inside CC funds; too many that have invested in these have no idea how it operates. CONY is doing well now, but just as volatile as it went up, it can flip and go the other way like TSLY. I would encourage people to do their homework, stop the shiny penny syndrome with the high distributions only, take a look at YM other funds with Betas under 1.3. I think they will have a higher probability of significant Total Returns in the long run, even out pacing TSLY.
L
Las Vegas $$
Today, 3:52 PM
Comments (919)
I’ll preface this comment with saying I own 15 of YieldMax’s 20 funds, 3 Defiance and Klip and by far the biggest gain in ETF price not to mention the biggest back to back monthly distribution so far is CONY because of its ridiculous volatility! I love this fund and many of their others also. I’m playing with 14% of my portfolio with the lion’s share in fixed income so I’m risking this portion and have been richly rewarded the last 3 months for so doing. I spread out the investing in 15 YieldMax plus 3 Defiance, plus Klip and am heavier in some than others. I’m very happy these actively managed option based ETFs are available to dividend hunters like me.
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
Today, 4:23 PM
Comments (70)
@Las Vegas $$ The only equity premium-esque fund I recommend is SVOL. I've written twice about it on Seeking Alpha and currently have it as a hold, but would still recommend starting a position. I gave it a hold as I am no longer adding to my position for the time being.

It is vastly superior than any of the YM ETFs in volatility management, consistent, high income; and offers less beta than YM funds and other CC funds do. Current TTM yield is 16% and the price has stayed in a fairly tight band since launch in '21.
M
Matt1164
Today, 3:35 PM
Comments (245)
I think these should be traded and not held long term. This is not a set it and forget it. TSLY has lost a lot of value but it does generate a hefty dividend. For it to get back to $20 tesla will need a slow and steady rise higher
