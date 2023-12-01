Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
British American, Altria And Philip Morris - Which One Stands Out As The Weakest?

Summary

  • Reframing from "What to buy?" to "What to sell?" I take an alternative look at Altria Group, Philip Morris International, and British American Tobacco.
  • I will show which of the three companies has the least strong brand portfolio, the most opaque future prospects, and the weakest profitability.
  • I will discuss the quality of the companies' balance sheets, also considering the value of the more or less hidden assets on the balance sheets of Altria and British American.
  • Finally, I will explain which of the three stocks I'd sell if I were in the position of an investor who has decided to reduce the number of his holdings.
Drei freundliche glückliche spielende Hunde im Sommerpark. Deutscher Schäferhund, amerikanischer Staffordshire Terrier und französische Bulldogge mit einem Stock. Verschiedene Hunderassen haben gemeinsam Spaß.

Marina Vedernikova/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Isn't it easy to find arguments in favor of a certain stock? There are of course many reasons why an investor might decide to buy a particular stock, but a high dividend yield is definitely one of the more obvious reasons, apart

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, BTAFF, PM, IMBBF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article, my previous articles, and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am a private investor from Europe and share my investing journey here on Seeking Alpha. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. Although I do my best to make sure that what I write is accurate and well researched, I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

BAHAMAS1 profile picture
BAHAMAS1
Today, 4:55 PM
Comments (10K)
Long PM
TheLongerView profile picture
TheLongerView
Today, 4:54 PM
Comments (414)
Very impressive, professional, and detailed analysis. Excellent. Thank you.
s
southbuckeye
Today, 4:50 PM
Comments (2.45K)
MO should use any extra cash it has to buy more BUD. I believe it is a safer investment than MO itself.
g
gjakust
Today, 4:47 PM
Comments (224)
Happily own MO, BTI, PM, IMBBY. Holding them all, no plans to sell, adding where appropriate on the dips. Good article.
Clauser1960 profile picture
Clauser1960
Today, 4:23 PM
Comments (5.94K)
I sold all tobacco stocks 3-4 years ago, and I have recently started a very limited position only in PM
daskapital1000 profile picture
daskapital1000
Today, 4:17 PM
Comments (1.23K)
I own all three and don't have plans to sell any of them. While I don't necessarily disagree with your ranking conclusion, it does not mean a sell signal to me for the "weakest" ($MO) stock.
Thanks for the informative article.
S
StevieCool
Today, 4:11 PM
Comments (1.43K)
All three are nice stocks.
n
nyc3053 Australia
Today, 4:08 PM
Comments (4.42K)
Dogs of the Dow? The article is good, the dogs are great!
S
StevieCool
Today, 4:07 PM
Comments (1.43K)
My ranking: 1. Altria 2. British American Tobacco. 3. PM
J-Flo profile picture
J-Flo
Today, 4:02 PM
Comments (1.4K)
I actually just sold my MO holding’s yesterday and kept my BTI. Thanks for this article
S
StevieCool
Today, 4:11 PM
Comments (1.43K)
@J-Flo My heartfelt condolences. Almost the worst possible time.
J-Flo profile picture
J-Flo
Today, 4:26 PM
Comments (1.4K)
@StevieCool should have waited at least another day eh! I still have sizable tobacco holdings. We shall see…
Mo_Hawk profile picture
Mo_Hawk
Today, 5:04 PM
Comments (337)
@J-Flo Same here!
