Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stocks To Watch: Big Week On Tap For McDonald's, Shopify, GameStop, And Johnson & Johnson

Dec. 02, 2023 10:00 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI), AIRE, AVAH, AVGO, BVH, JNJ, MCD, MDB, GME, SHOP, SHOP:CA
SA Stocks To Watch profile picture
SA Stocks To Watch
83.4K Followers

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports and conference presentations.

Stocks to Watch subscribers can also tune in on Sundays for a curated podcast that's available on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

The economics calendar next week will be highlighted by the U.S. jobs report on Friday. The nonfarm payrolls report could be high stakes for interest rate watchers as it arrives just five days before the Federal Reserve's December 13 meeting. Economists forecast payrolls growth will rise to 200K in November from 150K job additions in October, and the unemployment rate to stay steady at 3.9%. In addition, the JOLTS and ADP reports will be released earlier in the week. The event calendar is busy with Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) all hosting investor events that could include guidance and strategy updates. The earnings calendar includes reports from Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lululemon (LULU), GameStop (NYSE:GME) (preview), Chewy (CHWY) (preview), C3.ai (NYSE:AI) (preview), and Dollar General (DG).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, December 4 - GitLab (GTLB) and JOANN (JOAN).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, December 5 - AutoZone (AZO), Box (BOX), Toll Brothers (TOL), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), NIO (NIO), and J.M. Smucker (SJM).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, December 6 - Brown-Forman (BF.A), Campbell Soup (CPB), C3.ai (AI), Chewy (CHWY), Sprinklr (CXM), GameStop (GME), and ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, December 7 - Broadcom (AVGO), Lululemon (LULU), Dollar General (DG), DocuSign (DOCU), and Guidewire Software (GWRE).

Volatility watch: Short interest levels pushed higher again on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) and Fisker (FSR). Options trading volume spiked on GameStop (

This article was written by

SA Stocks To Watch profile picture
SA Stocks To Watch
83.4K Followers
Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCD
--
JNJ
--
GME
--
AVGO
--
SHOP
--
MDB
--
BVH
--
AI
--
AVAH
--
SHOP:CA
--
AIRE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.