My Dividend Growth Portfolio November Update - Thankful For Dividend Raises

Dec. 01, 2023 4:20 PM ETABBV, ABT, ADP, AFL, ARCC, AVGO, BBY, BX, CME, CMI, CVS, EPD, FBIN, HD, JNJ, KR, MAIN, MBC, MO, SCHD, SNA, TGT, TSCO, TXN, WBA2 Comments
Wyo Investments
Wyo Investments
2.78K Followers

Summary

  • The market has been consistently moving higher, making bargains disappear quickly.
  • I am considering selling the position in Walgreens for tax loss harvesting but I'm struggling to find a suitable replacement with a similar yield.
  • The portfolio is projecting income growth of near 10% this year but trails the S&P 500 considerably. However, the portfolio is at an all-time high valuation.
Fall holiday mantel decorated with colorful leaves and twinkle lights

Kristen Prahl

What a difference a month makes! The market was down significantly at the end of October, and bargains were popping up everywhere. Only a month later, down days have been few and far between, with the market looking for reasons to keep moving higher. It's been

Wyo Investments profile picture
Wyo Investments
2.78K Followers
I spent 20 years in the natural resource sector in project development, project management, and business development. I typically invest in dividend growth stocks, although I do have an large investment property portfolio. In the past I have invested using momentum strategies, option strategies, and focused on growth stocks. However in 2009 I converted almost entirely to dividend growth investing as I found this was most in line with my investing goals, and allowed me to sleep easy at night! While I "retired" at 42, so I could be home to take my daughter to school, pick her up, and attend her events every day.  My many areas of investing allowed me to do this relatively comfortably, although time will tell if I stay retired. UPDATE: I recently accepted a position, not because I had to, but because I wanted to. It's amazing the difference work is when you are choosing to be there, rather than having to work.

B
BonSecor
Today, 5:00 PM
In same situation with WBA. What to do with the leftovers is a decision. I like your EPD option as I hold as well.
ARCC, MAIN and others in the BDC space are tempting.
Dividend God profile picture
Dividend God
Today, 4:38 PM
Why don’t you look into CEF
