Investment Thesis

I believe Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) can be a fantastic investment at the right price, given its scale, strong balance sheet, and customer loyalty. Like many people in the U.S., my dad, brother, and I would hop in the car every Friday like clockwork, head to Costco, and shop for our weekly needs. My family has been a customer of Costco for as long as I can remember. Despite the great characteristics of the business, I assign a hold due to the fair valuation.

Company Profile

Costco is the third largest U.S. retailer, with over $200 billion in annual sales and a warehouse footprint of 861 globally. The company has opened an average of 22 warehouses annually since 2008. On average, a warehouse's format is around 147,000 square feet. As of 2023, The company had 310,000 employees, of which only 5% are represented by unions.

COST is able to leverage its scale to buy products below market price and offer them to customers. At the end of the day, customers want low-priced goods in high quantities. This business model, among other things, has allowed the company to attract a loyal customer base with 71 million paying members globally. The membership program has a 92% renewal rate in the U.S. and Canada and 90% internationally. As of Q4 23, COST had 127.9 million total cardholders.

There are three types of cardholders. Executive membership is the most common among customers, making up more than 45% of total card members (32.1 million). The sales penetration of Executive members represented approximately 72.8% of worldwide net sales in 2023. The company usually increases membership prices every five years.

I believe COST's strong balance sheet arises from its low leverage, sound liquidity, and net cash position. The company ended the fourth quarter with $15.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $10.53 billion in total debt. COST's current ratio of 1.07x is above WMT's and TGT's of 0.83x. The company has an interest coverage ratio of 51.11x, and with a $10.5 billion TTM EBITDA, it can meet its debt obligations with no issues.

One can't really judge a company unless they see how they have treated their shareholders. Over the past five years, COST has returned roughly $15 billion to shareholders, of which $3.6 billion was in share repurchases and $11 billion in dividends. COST has a 27.06% payout ratio, a 5-year dividend CAGR of 12.37%, and a history of consistent dividend increases (19 years).

COST's defensive characteristics make it a top and reliable dividend stock for investors. I believe that as consumers tighten their belts, this can serve as a tailwind for the company because the thing that people will spend less money on is cheap groceries in high quantities.

Recent Developments

On September 26th of this year, COST reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, beating top and bottom line expectations. For FY2023, Revenue increased by 6.76%, EBIT by 7.51%, and EPS by 7.76%. The company opened 23 new warehouses and added 4 million members to its paid membership program.

On October 18th, 2023, Costco put out a press release announcing that Craig Jelinek has confirmed his intention to step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024. The Board of Directors elected Roland Michael Vachris, President and Chief Operating Officer since February 2022, as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024.

Mr. Vachris has been with the company for over forty years, starting as a forklift driver; as of 2022, he owned more than 27 thousand shares worth more than $15 million. I think Mr. Vachris has spent more than enough time at Costco to understand how the business works. His ascension is similar to that of the current CEO (Craig Jelinek), and so far, Mr. Jalinek has done well.

Valuation

As I'm writing this, the stock is sitting at $593. COST is trading at a forward P/E of 37.52x the FY24 consensus of $15.67 and 34.30x the FY25 consensus of $17.14. I valued the company using the EV/EBITDA and Price-to-Earnings approach.

My assumptions for the next three years are that revenue will grow at a CAGR of 5.33%, driven by new warehouse openings and price increases. I estimate the company will open 20–25 new warehouses annually. I assumed a merchandise cost margin of 87.60%, an SG&A margin of 8.8%, a tax rate of 24.5%, and a D&A margin of 0.88%.

My assumptions are based on historical figures, since Costco is a relatively stable business. Over the past five years, COST has averaged a merchandise cost margin of 87.33%, an SG&A margin of 9.35%, a tax rate of 24.20%, and a D&A margin of 0.91%. Figures for every year can be seen below.

Some of you might notice that the merchandise cost margin has increased since 2021; this is mainly attributed to inflationary pressure, and I expect it to slowly decline in the following years (0.10% annually) as that pressure eases.

Both multiples used are at a discount to the FWD multiple but aligned TTM on a five-year average basis. Taking the average of both methods, I arrived at a price target of $592 by the end of FY2025.

I know some might disagree with me and state COST deserves a 41 P/E; although that might be true, I can't justify it. Costco has historically traded at a ten-year P/E of 37.1x (10-year median).

Additionally, I don't think one should initiate a position when the stock trades at ~1% below an all-time high. If you were lucky enough to buy COST at 30 P/E or even 20, then hats off to you, but for now, I don't think it is a great time to buy into the company.

Key Investment Risks

My biggest concern when it comes to COST is perhaps competition. The company is in battle with conglomerates such as WMT, TGT, and more to win over consumers. The second is e-commerce. As time passes, people are shifting more and more towards online platforms. If I were to compare my shopping experience on COST's e-commerce platform to a physical warehouse, it doesn't come close. I believe the company should focus on improving its online shopping experience.

Takeaway

The bottom line is that COST is a highly attractive business, but I can't say the same for its price. Currently, the stock is trading close to an all-time high, given the value, scale, and safety it provides. Even in the financial crisis of 2008, the company still experienced growth in sales.