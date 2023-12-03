Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Costco: Extremely Attractive Business But Unappealing Valuation

Dec. 03, 2023 9:00 AM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)3 Comments
I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
305 Followers

Summary

  • Costco is a dominant retailer with a strong market position.
  • COST's strategy to offer low goods at higher quantities has helped it attract a loyal customer base.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet and consistently returns value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
  • The business is extremely attractive to me but can't say the same thing for the valuation.

Costco wholesale storefront in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

Investment Thesis

I believe Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) can be a fantastic investment at the right price, given its scale, strong balance sheet, and customer loyalty. Like many people in the U.S., my dad, brother, and I would hop in the car every

This article was written by

I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
305 Followers
I.M Investing is a college sophomore majoring in finance. He looks for high-quality dominant businesses, buys them at an attractive valuation to maximize returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not a qualified financial advisor or investing professional. My content and analysis are based on my opinion and are intended to be used and must be used for educational purposes only. No content or analysis constitutes or should be understood as constituting a recommendation to enter into any securities transactions or to engage in any investment strategy. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment based on your own personal circumstances. Readers should always seek the advice of a qualified professional before making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. A reader should not make personal financial or investment decisions based solely upon this analysis

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

V
Valuestocks007
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (10.61K)
One of the great american companies of all time! Long COST for a long time my cost basis is under $50 I do drip my dividends and did add some at $500.. heck on this one you can probably add at anytime if you plan to hold 10,20, 30 years which I do!
m
magenta17
Today, 9:25 AM
Comments (5.22K)
Will surely go over $600/shr this month with the special divvy coming soon! Longz COST! :-)
Zowie546 profile picture
Zowie546
Today, 9:15 AM
Comments (25)
You forgot one very important factor. The company hasn’t raised its subscription dues for a very long time. Based on estimates, an estimated increase would all flow to EBIta and assuming no change in P/E, a very good boost in stoc price.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COST

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.