3 Dividend Stocks Worthy Of A Buy In December 2023
Summary
- November was the best month for the S&P 500 since July 2022, breaking a three-month losing streak.
- The stock market appears overvalued after the strong November performance, suggesting a minor pullback may be needed.
- 3 undervalued dividend stocks to consider buying in December are Kenvue, 3M, and VICI Properties.
We just finished the best month of the year for the stock market with the S&P 500 (SPY) climbing nearly 9%, which also broke a three month losing streak for the major index. In fact, November was the best month for the S&P 500 since July 2022.
Are stocks beginning their late year run into the end of the year?
I believe this was a start, but I believe a minor pullback is needed prior to the end of the year run or the "Santa Clause" rally to really take shape. The reason I say that is due to the fact that the market as a whole appears overvalued after such a strong move in November.
Right now, analysts are expecting 2023 S&P 500 EPS to be $225 per share followed by $250 EPS in 2024, which is a robust 11.1% year over year growth rate. Based on those earnings estimates, the S&P 500 trades at a current earnings multiple of 20.3x and a 2024 earnings multiple of 18.3x. For comparable purposes, the S&P 500 has traded closer to 16x to 17x over the past decade.
Regardless, many of you know I am a long-term investor and opportunities consistently present themselves, so what we are going to do today is look at 3 Dividend stocks that appear undervalued, and worth a second look for your portfolio.
3 Dividend Stocks To Consider Buying In December 2023
December Dividend Stock #1 - Kenvue (KVUE)
Many of you may not be familiar with Kenvue as they have only been a public company for a few months since May 2023. However, I bet most of you are more familiar with Kenvue than you thought and that is because they were a spin off from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).
Johnson & Johnson for years reported three operating segments, one of those being their consumer health segment with many popular brands such as:
- Band Aid
- Tylenol
- Motrin
- Zyrtec
- Listerine
- Aveeno
- Neutrogena
And the list goes on from there.
The company stated that each segment was growing so large that they believed value would be unlocked by separating this segment to allow for leadership to focus on growth initiatives moving forward, so that is exactly what happened.
Kenvue IPO'd at a share price of $22, but as you can see, the share price has fallen roughly 10% down around $20 per share giving them a market cap of $39 billion.
At the end of October, Kenvue reported their Q3 earnings that showed a beat on the top line and a meet on the bottom line. Top line revenue was $3.92 billion, which was an increase of 3.4% year over year. Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.31 per share.
The company has paid two quarterly dividends so far, both equating to $0.20 per share, which if we annualize them to $0.80 per year, that gives KVUE a dividend yield of nearly 4%.
The old parent company, Johnson & Johnson, is a Dividend King with 60+ consecutive years of dividend growth, so we will see what path Kenvue chooses from a dividend perspective in 2024.
In terms of earnings estimates, you can see that analysts are looking for 2024 EPS of $1.28 per share which equates to only 1% growth from 2023 before rising to mid-single digits in the following years.
Nonetheless, this gives KVUE a forward P/E multiple of 15.9x. Since there is nothing to compare to, we can look at JNJ which has a five year average multiple of 17.2x for a little context.
In terms of price targets, analysts have a 12-month price target of $24 for shares of KVUE, which equates to nearly 20% upside from current levels, clearly seeing great value in the name at the moment.
December Dividend Stock #2 - 3M (MMM)
This name might seem a little controversial given all the issues the company has been dealing with the past few years. The largest roadblock for 3M has been the legal battle regarding a subsidiary of theirs that sold defective ear pieces to military personnel that allegedly resulted in hearing loss by users.
This earplug lawsuit has seen the company's gains over the last decade completely wiped away.
However, as the stock has fallen for much of the past few years, it appears we may have finally seen a bottom. I never claim to be a bottom picker, and rather choose to be patient, seeing the bottom take shape as well as results turn around, which I believe is what we may be seeing after the stock bottomed out in October around $85.
3M is now once again teetering around $100 per share which gives them a $55 billion market cap. Over the past year, shares of 3M have fallen 21% and over the past 5 years the stock is down over 50%, and moving further out over the past decade they are down 23%. However you look at it, it has not been fun for those that have chosen to ride it out, which I was not one of them.
3M is an industrial conglomerate that has their hands in just about everything from sticky notes, to masks, all the way up into aerospace products - they cover a lot.
So why would I like a company like 3M you might ask. Well, I like companies that generate strong free cash flows and 3M certainly does. The legal trouble with the Earplug ended in September with the company settling for $6.01 billion in payments. A huge sum of money, but good to have that in the rearview mirror. Outside of that, the company generates strong amounts of FCF and they trade at a great valuation.
As you can see here, through the first nine months of the year, they have generated $3.4 billion in free cash flow which is calculated by taking the cash flow generated from operations less the purchases of PP&E.
If we include Q4 2022, in which the company generated FCF of $1.4 billion, this means that over the past 12 months, 3M has generated a total of $4.8 billion in FCF. The company operates with a FCF yield of 14%, which is an increase from the 11% FCF yield for all of 2022.
In terms of the dividend, 3M pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share which equates to a 6% dividend yield, so you are getting a very high yield right now. The FCF payout ratio is about 75% through three quarters with the company paying out $2.5 billion in dividends compared to the FCF of $3.4 billion.
Now for valuation where things get rather interesting. Analysts are looking for 2024 EPS of $9.81 per share next year, which equates to a forward P/E multiple of just 10x. Over the past five years, shares have traded at an average multiple of 18.8x, and over the last decade closer to 20x.
Looking here at the average 12-month price target of $109 for the company, we see one single analyst has an $83 price target, which is nowhere near any other analysts that covers the stock, not one. So, if I omitted the ridiculous $83 price target, the average jumps up above $117, which would amount to 18% upside in share price from today's levels. Bank of America came out this week and slapped a $120 price target on 3M.
December Dividend Stock #3 - VICI Properties (VICI)
The final dividend stock we are looking at today hails from the REIT sector, and you have heard me talk about VICI in the past as it is my largest REIT holding within my portfolio.
VICI is a gaming and hospitality REIT with a market cap of $31 billion. Over the past 12 months, as REITs have dealt with higher interest rates, the stock is down 12%.
VICI is unique in the fact that they are the largest landlord on the Las Vegas strip. How often have you ever driven or walked down the strip and saw a vacant casino property, the answer is never for me.
They have some fantastic properties which include:
- Caesars Palace
- Excalibur
- Mandalay Bay
- MGM Grand
- Park MGM
- New York New York
- The Mirage
- The Venetian
And that is just a few of the company's 54 gaming and 38 non-gaming properties within North America.
During the pandemic, many REITs saw cash collection rates drop in a big way, but not when it came to VICI as they work with the best operators in their space and they maintained a 100% cash collection rate during the depths of the pandemic.
VICI has only been a public company for about a handful of years now, but they can proudly say they have increased their dividend every year. The REIT currently has a dividend that yields 5.6% with a five-year dividend growth rate of 17%.
Looking at this Fast Graphs chart, you can see how robust the company's AFFO growth has been since going public. Analysts are looking for AFFO of $2.25 per share next year which equates to a forward P/AFFO multiple of 13.3x compared to their five-year average of 16.3x.
This REIT is a best of breed in my opinion with some fantastic properties and a REIT I plan to have in my portfolio for years to come.
Investor Takeaway
As you saw, all three of these stocks are worth a second look and all three operate in different industries.
You have Kenvue operating in the health care space, an area of safety if we do dip into a recession. Next you have 3M which has been through a world of problems, but the worst is hopefully over and you can buy a cheap stock that is generating strong free cash flows. Lastly, we looked at a top REIT and the largest landlord on the Las Vegas strip in VICI, who also happens to be trading at a discount.
Down in the comment section below, let me know which of these three stocks that we discussed today that you like best.
This article was written by
Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI, JNJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
