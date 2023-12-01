Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AbbVie: $10 Billion Cancer Deal To Boost Growth

Dec. 01, 2023
Stone Fox Capital
Summary

  • AbbVie agreed to acquire biotech company ImmunoGen for $10.1 billion in an all-cash transaction, sending ImmunoGen's stock soaring 83%.
  • ImmunoGen's ovarian cancer drug Elahere has a consensus revenue target of $375 million this year, with the potential to reach nearly $1 billion in sales by 2026.
  • AbbVie's acquisition of ImmunoGen is aimed at expanding its drug pipeline and utilizing its marketing machine to grow sales and expand approved medical conditions.
  • The stock trades below 13x 2024 EPS targets while offering a 4.4% dividend yield, and the deal will push AbbVie back into growth mode.
Teal ribbon awareness on woman"s hand for Ovarian Cancer, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) disease, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Tourette"s Syndrome, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Chinnapong/iStock via Getty Images

The biopharma space continues to face a lot of pain with the LOE on major drugs. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is the latest company to acquire a promising biotech in the form of ImmunoGen, Inc.

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

K
Kwheelock1
Today, 4:46 PM
Comments (596)
I have been an owner of ABT stock for over sixty years and ABBV since the spin off. I applaud the management of both companies, which currently are the two largest holdings in my investment portfolio.

I am delighted that ABBV is buying a top rated cancer research company. This is consonant with their purchases to offset the declining income from Humira. If ABBV wasn’t already my largest stock holding, I would be tempted to buy more,
