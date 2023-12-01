Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Opendoor: Less Than 1% Digitized

Dec. 01, 2023 4:43 PM ETOpendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)Z
Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • The housing market remains on shaky ground. But in times like this, Opendoor shines.
  • Opendoor returned to positive contribution profit in Q3.
  • Opendoor is back to being a net buyer of homes.
  • ~99% of residential real estate transactions are left undigitized.
A stylized cartoon house for sale rising up from a mobile phone. Concept of modern real estate. Buying and selling home online.

Jarmo Piironen

Introduction

Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) is the leading iBuying company that provides an ecommerce-like experience for buying and selling homes. The company aims to simplify and streamline what could be the most stressful, time-consuming, and expensive stage in most people's lives: moving from one home

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
2.98K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OPEN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OPEN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on OPEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPEN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.