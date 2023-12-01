Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global Ship Lease Remains One Of My Top Holdings - Here's Why

Dec. 01, 2023 4:46 PM ETGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)DAC, GSL.PR.B, ZIM
Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Global Ship Lease posted robust Q3 results came in robust, with its containership producing highly profitable cash flows.
  • The company strategically allocates these cash flows by skillfully balancing deleveraging efforts with tangible shareholder returns.
  • With multi-year leases set to sustain this theme over the medium term and shares remaining cheap, I remain bullish on Global Ship Lease.
  • Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Wheel of Fortune. Learn More »

Container ship carrying container import and export of international business cargo logistic transportation by container ship in sea, photography aerial view from drone,

DINphotogallery

In early October, I shared an update on Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), making a case for why selling the company's preferred stock (GSL.PR.B) to buy more of the common would be a beneficial trade. In

Wheel of FORTUNE is a most comprehensive service, covering all asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, bonds, options, currencies, commodities, ETFs, and CEFs.

  • WoF is 1 out-of-only 3 services with 50+ reviews that have a 5* rating.
  • WoF is 1 out-of-only 7 services with 25+ reviews that have a 5* rating.

  • Single, uncorrelated, trading ideas [ >250/year, on average].
  • Managed portfolios, aim at outperforming SPY on a risk-adjusted basis.

Join The Wheel. Build & Protect Your Fortune.

This article was written by

Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
7.63K Followers

Nikolaos Sismanis holds a BSc in Banking and Finance and has over five years of experience as an equities analyst. He covers a variety of growth stocks and income stocks, including identifying those with the highest expected return potential, and a solid margin of safety.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Wheel of Fortune where they share actionable trading ideas across all asset-classes, sectors and industries. The goal of the service is to provide a one-stop-shop for investment and portfolio ideas, while educating the vibrant community of subscribers. Features of the service include: the Funds Macro Portfolio (only ETFs and CEFs) for less active investors, the Single Macro Portfolio (single equity focused) for more active investors, educational content, and a live chat room to openly discuss ideas with like-minded investors and The Fortune Teller. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GSL, DAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Bulldog67 profile picture
Bulldog67
Today, 5:00 PM
Comments (15.42K)
Solid article! Thanks, and am in agreement that GSL is a very cheap stock.

Love to see cyclical companies paying down debt!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GSL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GSL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GSL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.