David Ramos

Why did Verizon rally sharply after Q3 earnings?

The stock prices of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:VZ) have been really beaten down in the past 1~2 years, as you can see from the chart below. In the past 12 months alone, VZ stock price has suffered a correction of ~26% off its peak. There are good reasons, of course. Top factors in my mind include increased competition in the telecommunications industry, increasing cost of spectrum, the deployment of new 5G networks, and also the rising borrowing costs.

Against this backdrop, my thesis here is that the above headwinds could have run their course already. I see several signs from the updates provided in its 2023 Q3 earnings indicating that the worst may have passed. As a reflection of these signs, its stock prices rallied sharply as seen from the chart above, gaining almost 30% compared to the bottom level shortly before the earnings report. In a nutshell, I see signs of strong growth ahead, the peaking of CAPEX expenditures, and strong cash flow to both reward shareholders and maintain growth investment at the same time.

And I will elaborate on these points in the next section below.

Why Q3 could be the turning point?

Its Q3 results have certainly surpassed my expectations and also consensus estimates in many ways. Its EPS (on a non-GAAP basis) dialed in at $1.22 per share, beating consensus by $0.04. In terms of business operations, VZ reported a net addition of 434k subscribers to its broadband, maintaining a strong momentum of growth for 4 consecutive quarters (so far). More importantly, the company upped its 2023 full-year guidance. More specifically, Verizon now expects free cash flow (“FCF”) of above $18B, compared to its previous guidance of $17B.

My explanation for the improvement in FCF is twofold, and both explanations are very positive. First, I expect strong organic cash flow from its operations. As seen from the chart below, VZ generated $28.8B of organic cash in the first 9 months of 2023, compared to $28.2B during the same period last year.

Second, I expect the CAPEX requirement to be nearly peaked already. As you can also see from the chart below, VZ spent $14.2B on CAPEX in the first 9 months of 2023, compared to $15.8B during the same period last year. I anticipate the company’s CAPEX investment in recent years (such as on 5G) beginning to bear fruit and contribute to growth.

All told, the company now has plenty of FCF to both keep paying (and, most likely, also growing its dividends) while at the same time maintaining its reinvestment rates. As an example, for the first 9 months of 2023, it generated $14.6B of FCF and only needed $8.2B to cover its dividend obligations.

Next, I will elaborate more on its capital allocation flexibility and growth prospects.

VZ Q3 earnings report

Capital Allocation Flexibility and Growth Prospects

Besides robust cash flow and stabilizing CAPEX, another reason I am optimistic about its capital allocation is that I see interest rates stabilizing, too. To start, VZ has been maintaining a healthy gap between its return on capital employed (“ROCE”) and cost of capital in the long term as seen in the next chart. This chart displays its ROCE in comparison to its WACC (weight average cost of capital). As detailed in my earlier article, in the ROCE calculation, I considered the following items as its capital employed: working capital (inventory, receivables, and payables), property, plant, and equipment as capital employed. Note that cash and equivalents were excluded. As seen, its ROCE has been averaging around 30.7% in the long term. In contrast, its average WACC was about 5.8%. Even during the past ~2 years when interest rates rose quickly, its WACC stayed below 6%.

Looking ahead, I see little room for borrowing rates to further increase. Actually, I see good odds for interest rates to decline. As most of you probably already know, the latest data showed that consumer price inflation slowed in October, which implies that the Federal Reserve’s campaign to fight inflation has been working and the rate hikes may have reached their limits in my mind.

Given a robust profit margin and strong capital allocation flexibility, I anticipate VZ to maintain a healthy growth rate of around 3% in the years ahead, achieved as the product of its ~30% ROCE and a 10% reinvestment rate. Combined with its compressed valuation, this leads to a very asymmetric return profile as detailed next.

Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Valuation and return potential

At its current price levels (that is, despite the large rally since its Q3 earnings report), VZ is still trading at a very compressed valuation in my view. Given the stability and long history of Verizon’s dividends, I am going to use its dividends as an indicator of its true economic earning power. Under this assumption, the chart below shows how compressed its valuation is as measured by its dividend yield.

To wit, VZ's dividend yield (“DY”) has been quite stable in a range between about 4% and 5.5% in the past decade until 2021. Its DY skyrocketed and currently still hovers around 7% on an FWD basis. To better contextualize this, a 7% yield is almost 2 standard deviations above the mean, as shown in the chart.

Author

The end result of such a compressed valuation, when combined with the growth projection formed above, is a very asymmetric return profile in my view. My estimate of the return potential is shown below, obtained from simple DDM calculations (dividend discount model) – again given the stability and long history of its dividends. As seen, even in a conservative case where the WACC is above the historical average (say 6.5%) and the growth rate is slower than I expected (say 2.5% rather than 3%), its current stock price is still at a large discount from the target price, providing a wide margin of safety.

Author

Risks and final thoughts

Before concluding, it’s important to point out the risks. As a popular ticker on the Seeking Alpha platform, many risks associated with VZ (both unique to itself and generic to the telecom sector) have been discussed by many other authors already. Here, I will point out a risk that is more relevant to the arguments I made in this article. I argued for its capital allocation flexibility above based on strong organic cash, stabilizing CAPEX, and stabilizing (if not declining) borrowing rates.

However, it is important to point out that the company is still quite leveraged both by horizontal and vertical comparison. Compared to the overall economy, the telecom sector is more leveraged and VZ is no exception. Compared to its own history, VZ’s current leverage is also towards the higher end as seen in the chart below. Its debt-to-EBITDA ratio currently sits around 3.0x, above its historical means. And its interest coverage sits around 7x, below its historical average.

All told, my conclusion is that the upside risks easily outweigh the downside risks for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Especially with the new developments communicated in its Q3 earning report, I see additional reasons to be bullish. To recap, the key factors in my consideration are stabilizing CAPEX expenditures, enhanced capital allocation flexibility, and a healthy growth curve ahead. These factors, when combined with the extremely compressed valuation, lead to a highly skewed return-risk profile.