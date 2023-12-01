Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Peloton: Subscription Churn Continues

Gary Alexander
Summary

  • Peloton's stock has lost 25% year to date and is well below its pandemic highs, indicating continued struggles for the company.
  • Key red flags for Peloton include product recalls, partners pulling back, and the high cost of its membership compared to gym alternatives.
  • The company's Q1 earnings report showed declines in revenue as well as connected fitness subscribers, as the company has struggled to maintain paid users in its app.
  • Management is continuing to expect a full-year revenue decline in FY24, which is disappointing for a company with over $1 billion in net debt.
Exercising Together

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

When I look at a company like Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), I often marvel at how quickly a beloved, popular company can turn into a pariah when it's subject to the whims of consumer demand. The exercise-bike maker was one of the hottest

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

k
knoxmarlow
Today, 6:25 PM
Comments (2.53K)
I love the content but hate the hardware.

My gym has five Peloton bikes. The five have wildly different output calibrations. One has a broken seat bolt (you can’t slide the seat back or forth). One has a mechanical issue where it clunks as you spin (so thousands of annoying clunks per ride).

Basically, all five of the bikes need tune ups. 100% deficiency rate 🙄
Dollar Grove profile picture
Dollar Grove
Today, 5:37 PM
Comments (273)
I do agree with this article but please avoid using misleading statements like ’amid this year's recession.’ Where can I find the recession? Is the gdp growth negative? How can you mention such misleading statements so blatantly? You’re obviously not a financial expert
