In my previous coverage of ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ:PROK), after discussing the company’s curious ownership structure, I asked:

What is with this small company with very little retail investor interest that has garnered this sort of billionaire club following?

This was in April, and at that time, PROK had a market cap of $2.36bn. Right after filing its August earnings, the stock began a freefall which has resulted in the current market cap being $438mn, so the company lost $2bn in value and 85% of its stock price. This, as they say, is outright cutting things to size. PROK has some positives, as we saw before, however, last time, I did feel this was overvalued. These current lows, therefore, may look compelling - this needs exploring.

There isn’t much in that specific earnings press release that can explain the fall, although the drop, on August 10, is decidedly marked. Going through the press release on that date, here’s what I see:

Dr. Tim Bertram, CEO, highlighted progress in REACT development programs, including Phase 3 study proact 1 and proact 2 targeting diabetic CKD. The difference between the two programs is geographical - proact 1 is US and UK while proact 2 is primarily EU, Latin America and Asia Pacific regions.

Anticipated milestones include interim data from Phase 2 study (RMCL-002) in H2 2023 and progress report on REGEN-007 study by end of 2023.

The company acquired a facility in Greensboro, N.C., to expand manufacturing capacity for potential commercial REACT launch.

Proact 1 is the key study here, and it will produce initial interim data by the end of 2024. The study will enroll 600 subjects, and the randomized protocol, which is sham controlled, will deliver two doses of REACT given three months apart, with one dose delivered into each kidney. The company expects filing and approval in 2026.

The Greensboro facility is actually positive news. North Carolina has become a hotbed for biopharma manufacturing, with both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk recently pouring in millions of dollars. ProKidney joins the sway, with major tax credits from the county, acquiring a 22 acre, 210,000 sqft facility which, in addition to their Winston-Salem unit, will be adequate to cope with commercial manufacturing needs for ReACT.

Thus, these news items look innocuous enough. What is more concerning, really, is that billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya looks like he is exiting the company. For a quick background:

ProKidney, founded by Royalty Pharma CEO Pablo Legorreta, acquired ReACT through the 2019 acquisition of Twin City Bio and inRegen for $62mn. In 2022, the company got into a merger deal that netted them nearly $600mn, with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III, a SPAC set up by Chamath Palihapitiya and Suvretta Capital.

So Mr Palihapitiya, the Sri Lankan-Canadian tech billionaire, who used to be a 10% owner, is selling a lot of shares. Here’s how the data looks:

PROK insider sales (openinsider)

Thus, starting from around September, Mr Palihapitiya has sold shares worth nearly $30mn. In my previous coverage, I lamented the overabundance of billionaires in the PROK ownership structure. I said that when these people proliferate around a stock, how it moves is no longer determined by simple market dynamics, but by what benefits these people the most. If retail benefit tallies with their interest, retail benefits; if not, we have the type of situation we are seeing here with PROK - shedding of over $2bn in value because one billionaire sold out a few million shares. As I noted about my lack of appetite for investing in such companies:

My meager investment budget should not be held prisoner to the possible capriciousness of very wealthy people.

There are other important people-related changes at PROK. The company let go of its former CEO and hired a new one. Bruce Culleton, its executive vice president for clinical development and commercialization, became the new CEO., replacing Tim Bertram, who is transitioning to a scientific advisory role. No reason has been assigned.

Coupled with the news about this transition, there was another interesting bit of news:

ProKidney also said it is updating its Phase 3 program to focus on patients with Stage 3b and 4 diabetic CKD at highest risk of advancing to kidney failure and requiring a transplant. ProKidney is making the modifications in the wake of updated results from its REACT RMCL-002 Phase 2 study of the therapy. The company added that it was temporarily pausing manufacturing until the first half of 2024 in order to address certain deficiencies and optimize its capabilities to meet EU and global standards for its Phase 3 program and future commercialization. The modifications of the Phase 3 program and manufacturing operations will delay enrollment in its proact 1 and proact 2 Phase 3 studies until the first half of 2024.

Now, on that same date, Nov 13, the company announced updated data from the phase 2 study. The key sentence, which led to the modification described above, is this:

Overall, the updated Phase 2 trial data showed preservation of kidney function in several patient groups with advanced CKD caused by type 2 diabetes, with the most notable potential benefit shown in patients who had the highest risk of kidney failure (CKD Stage 4 with severe albuminuria), where there remains a significant unmet clinical need.

Thus, data showed that the therapy worked best for highest risk patients, so the phase 3 trial is being modified to include only these patients. What this possibly also means, by omission, is that the therapy did not work as well as expected in moderate risk patients.

The company is tightening up the eGFR level for proact 1 enrolment, but not for proact 2. The idea, they say, is to seek a broader label; the idea, it seems to me, is that even if the broader label proact 2 fails, they will have proact 1 as backup.

Financials

PROK has a market cap of $438mn and a cash balance of $396mn. Research and development expenses were $32.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, while general and administrative expenses were $14.4 million. This is enough to provide for a cash runway of 7-8 quarters, or well into 2025.

Bottom Line

PROK is now much more attractive than before. It is almost an ordinary biopharma company - meaning, it tests new medicines, changes protocols if there are issues, switches CEOs and so on - however, the presence of these high net worth individuals colors everything differently. I am glad one of these has almost exited the company, because things will take a saner turn now, I hope. I will now wait for some more data before considering investment, unlike earlier, when no amount of positive data could have convinced me to expend my meager resources on the whims of very rich people.