Elastic Is Benefiting From Generative AI Tailwinds, But Shares Are Not Cheap (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Elastic reported excellent Q2 2024 results, with revenue growing 17% YoY and Elastic Cloud growing 31% YoY.
  • The company sees generative AI as a long-term opportunity but expects it to take time to become a significant driver of revenue.
  • Elastic's stock-based compensation remains high, contributing to its lack of profitability on a GAAP basis.
We first wrote about Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) a little over a year ago, rating it a 'Buy' based on its strong competitive moat derived from its network effects resulting from its open source model and from high customer switching costs. Not everything was

Today, 5:59 PM
For a valuation story, I’d be more interested in seeing comparisons for the SPLK proposed take-out vs where ESTC is today.
And the relative rev growth (and acceleration/deceleration trends) and EV/Sales multiples comparisons of the other high-tech firms operating in this space…

It seems the SPLK datapoint, along with the AI growth tailwind you mentioned, as well as the prospect of lower interest rates on the horizon are the leading drivers of investor valuation on ESTC right now, as opposed to share-based comp dilution concerns you mentioned.

I agree it’s important for firms to earn a profit, and it’s a worthwhile valuation metric to watch. But, that just may not be the prevailing sentiment right now.

I heard a leading Wall St firm’s strategist in Bloomberg yesterday pitching “non-big-7, non-profitable high tech” as one of her top investable themes for her clients going into 2024, and I think that’ll be the same across the other big Wall St shops.

Just my $0.02. It may be worth selling a few OotM calls on my position at this point given the jump, but I’m leaning more toward “fairly valued” vs “overvalued” on ESTC now.
