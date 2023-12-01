marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

That company is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

In this article, we take another look at the company, emphasizing why it is in such a great spot to maintain high long-term growth and potentially generate high shareholder returns.

The Need For Efficiency

When I was still writing daily geopolitical research for a third-party research company, I frequently read websites like Politico. The other day, I found something very interesting on their website.

The article I read was titled Harnessing innovation in robotic-assisted surgery. Sponsored by Intuitive Surgical, the star of this article, the article highlighted important trends in healthcare.

The company, which promoted its services and robots in the article, highlighted a very important aspect of healthcare: the need for efficiency. This is something I highlight in a lot of articles as one of the biggest secular drivers of advanced healthcare demand.

For example, while I'm still in the process of looking for a new insurance plan, I know I will pay much more in 2024, as healthcare premiums are increasingly incorporating (interrelated) risks like an aging population, labor shortages, and inflation.

That's where Intuitive Surgical, Inc. comes in.

As it wrote for Politico, its groundbreaking da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical system, launched 27 years ago, has revolutionized minimally-invasive surgery.

This approach, conducted by surgeons using computer-assisted systems through small incisions with wristed instruments, has witnessed over 12 million procedures globally, proving its impact in urology, gynecology, colorectal, thoracic, general surgery, and more.

Since 2019, worldwide procedures have grown by 15% per year!

According to the company, Europe's strong demand for innovative technology is evident in the installation of over 1,500 da Vinci systems.

Despite this, challenges like rising healthcare costs persist.

Intuitive aims to go beyond providing a robotic-assisted surgical system, becoming a technology-enabled solutions partner. Collaborating with hospitals, they focus on optimizing efficiency, increasing throughput, and enhancing the overall quality of care.

That's where it gets really interesting!

Why?

Because Intuitive is building a business model consisting of high recurring revenue.

In other words, it benefits from an expanding installed base, which boosts total revenue and recurring revenue growth.

By helping customers to operate more efficiently, the company creates an even stronger relationship, which makes it harder for competitors to capture growth and allows Intuitive to penetrate the market even deeper.

According to the company, central to its approach is robust technology training.

Their four-phase training pathway, accredited by The Royal College of Surgeons, emphasizes skills and technology training, fostering the development of the next-generation healthcare workforce.

With over 25 training centers and partnerships across Europe, Intuitive is committed to continuous innovation and evolution in training programs.

Looking ahead to 2030, Intuitive envisions a future where European healthcare excellence is achieved by seamlessly integrating advancements in robotic-assisted tools, digital health, and patient-focused innovation.

Speaking of 2030, how much growth has already been priced in?

How Much Value Does ISRG Have?

Good things rarely come cheap.

That certainly applies here. After all, the robotics trend in healthcare isn't top-secret anymore.

Over the past ten years, ISRG shares have returned more than 640%. That's more than three times as good as the already impressive 200% return of the S&P 500 (SPY)!

In other words, it's not enough to conclude that Intuitive Surgical is working on something impressive.

We need at least two things to make the case that ISRG offers great value.

We need confirmation that its growth continues to warrant a high valuation multiple. This includes finding out if the big picture for robots still looks attractive.

A valuation that's not too lofty. Paying an elevated price for a growth stock is fine, but there are limits.

Starting with the first point, the company continues to shine.

In its third-quarter earnings release, the company reported that 312 systems were placed, reflecting demand for additional capacity in multiport systems, continued greenfield interest in the Ion system, and a modest acceleration for placements of SP.

In the prior year's quarter, the company placed 305 systems.

However, delays in tender processes in China related to anticorruption efforts resulted in lower system placements, with an expectation that this impact will persist into Q4.

Procedure growth in the da Vinci program in the quarter was noteworthy at 19%. Strength was observed in general surgery for benign conditions, particularly in the United States, and there was broad regional growth with standouts in Germany, Japan, the U.K., and India. China's procedure growth was in line with the global average.

program in the quarter was noteworthy at 19%. Strength was observed in general surgery for benign conditions, particularly in the United States, and there was broad regional growth with standouts in Germany, Japan, the U.K., and India. China's procedure growth was in line with the global average. Ion procedures continued to show strength, with a remarkable 125% growth in the quarter.

procedures continued to show strength, with a remarkable 125% growth in the quarter. Da Vinci SP procedure growth accelerated with 54% global growth, primarily driven by strength in the United States.

It's also important to mention that the services that come with these systems did well.

According to the company, customer use of digital tools is growing, with SimNow surgical simulators installed at most customer sites.

Meanwhile, My Intuitive app usage by da Vinci surgeons increased by 140% year-over-year. Intuitive Hub media management and telepresence system installations grew by 58%. Captured surgical cases increased by 61%.

Furthermore, during its earnings call, the company provided insights into ongoing clinical research projects, particularly the FDA-approved study on complex colorectal procedures using the single-port system.

The trial's enrollment is complete, involving 60 patients across 9 U.S. and Korean sites.

Another FDA-approved trial for rapid procedures in pulmonary lobectomy and thymectomy, also using SP, completed enrollment with 32 subjects across 6 U.S. centers. The company believes its single-port technology will enhance thoracic surgeries.

Furthermore, the company highlighted a significant study, the RAVAL trial, comparing da Vinci and VATS approaches to pulmonary lobectomy.

The study, sponsored by Dr. Yogita Patel of McMaster University, reveals higher health utility scores in the da Vinci arm at 7 and 12 weeks post-procedure.

The da Vinci group demonstrates a gain of approximately $11,000 per quality-adjusted life year, with higher median lymph node examination, compared to VATS.

As a result of strong growth and positive developments, the company hiked its guidance, raising the low end of the forecasted procedure growth range from 20% to 21%, now expecting 21% to 22% growth for 2023.

How Expensive Is ISRG?

Investors looking to buy ISRG at current prices are buying the stock at a blended P/E ratio of 56.4x.

Over the past twenty years, ISRG had a normalized valuation of 44.6x earnings. That's the blue line in the chart below. The stock had prolonged periods with cheaper valuations but also a few years with more expensive valuations.

Unfortunately, the last time the stock was much more expensive than that was after the pandemic. Since then, the total return has been underwhelming.

The good news is that growth is expected to remain strong. This year, analysts expect the company to grow earnings per share by 20%. Next year, that number is expected to remain elevated, with 15% growth in 2024 and 16% growth in 2025.

FAST Graphs

Although these numbers are obviously subject to change, I think it's fair to assume that the company has room to grow earnings by double-digits on a consistent basis, especially if more favorable funding conditions down the road allow healthcare companies to boost CapEx.

Unfortunately, when combining expected growth rates with a return to its normalized valuation, we get an implied annual return of less than 4%. That number is also visible in the chart above.

In order for the stock to return 13% to 14% per year, it would have to keep a 55x EPS multiple, which is its five-year average.

That is not unreasonable. However, it would massively reduce the margin of safety.

Having said that, I stick to a Bullish rating. I continue to believe that ISRG has the power to return >10% per year on a long-term basis and outperform the healthcare sector.

The only problem I see is that some great alternatives trade at much lower valuations. While Medtronic plc (MDT) has lower growth expectations, it also invests in robots and is trading at a reasonable valuation. I covered MDT in this article.

I'm not saying that to push investors into MDT, but to highlight that there are some good alternatives on the market, albeit with different growth profiles.

Takeaway

In a healthcare landscape marked by rising costs, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. stands out as a beacon of efficiency.

Their da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical system, revolutionizing minimally-invasive procedures, has witnessed a 15% annual growth in worldwide procedures since 2019.

Beyond the technology, ISRG focuses on building a business model with high recurring revenue, creating a strong customer relationship.

Despite its impressive track record, investors should carefully weigh the current valuation against growth projections.

While Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has the potential for over 10% annual returns, alternatives with different growth profiles may offer compelling choices in a dynamic market.