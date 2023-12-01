CNH Industrial: Downside Cycle But Still A Clear Upside
Summary
- CNH plans to implement a restructuring plan to reduce labor costs by 5% and achieve higher long-term margins.
- Lower sales and profit estimates in our visible period.
- Here at the Lab, we are reducing our target price upon execution of CNH's cost-reduction strategy.
Following the positive news of S&P Global Ratings, we are back to comment on CNH Industrial N.V. today (NYSE: NYSE:CNHI). Here at the Lab, we have a deep coverage of the Exor investments, and after the Q3 results, we decided to reduce our target price and estimates for the truck manufacturer. Even if we now anticipate a softer 2024 with a downcycle underway, we still expect CNH to achieve cost takeouts, so we are still overweight the company.
Starting the S&P Global announcement, CNH Industrial's rating was raised from 'BBB' to 'BBB+.' S&P Global also confirmed the short-term debt rating at A-2. Following that, the rating agency now classified the industrial group among the non-speculative issuers.
While the company is ready to be delisted from the Italian stock exchange (this will happen on January 2nd), in early November, CNH presented its Q3 results, recording a net profit of $570 million and a diluted EPS of $0.42, above analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41. CHN top-line sales reached $5.99 billion with a plus 2% vs. Q3 2022 and a miss on Wall Street numbers ($6.06 billion). Looking at the divisional level, the agriculture segment's net sales revenue decreased by 2.6% to $4.38 billion, primarily due to lower volume, particularly in EMEA and South America. These results were partially offset by a good product mix in North America and price increases. The cash flow from operating activities recorded a plus of $232 million, but the free cash flow from industrial activities was unfavorable by $127 million.
In the Q3 results presentation, the company also announced a guidance cut, with sales from industrial activities now expected to grow by 3%-6% in 2023 compared to a previous estimate of between +8% and +11%. FCF was negatively re-forecasted to $1/$1.2 billion from $1.3/$1.5 billion. In the Q&A call, the CEO reported an industrial slowdown, especially in South America.
Source: CNH Industrial Q3 results presentation - Fig 1
Fig 2
Changes to our forecast
Here at the Lab, we believe that CNH Industrial Is Set For Long-Term Growth. This is supported by 1) population growth (we also backed this analysis up with our fertilizer coverage: LSB Industries, Corteva, and Yara International), 2) land scarcity, and 3) product automation with higher productivity (this helps farmers to benefit in their day-to-day work and produce more outputs). In addition, we suggest our readers check our publication on the company's M&A Optionality. Despite that and after listening to Deere's latest call (DE is guiding a machinery market demand down by approximately 10% for 2024), we decided to lower our 2024-2025 numbers. Before going into the details, it is also important to recap the 9M aggregate results.
In 9M, CNH revenues increased by 8% to $17.89 billion, with industrial activity sales growing by 6% to $16.06 billion. Net income also increased by 22% to $1.766 billion, with an EPS of $1.30. In the Q3 results, the company announced a restructuring plan, followed by a complete review of its corporate, administrative, and sales cost structure. The plan aims to reduce the CNH workforce by 5%, but this process will be carried out with a full review of the company's expenses. In 2024, CNH expects a cost reduction of 10-15% of its total corporate costs and plans to incur a sunk cost of $200 million. Therefore, there are mitigating factors in our forward CNH estimates. We now expect and guide the following:
- Decline in sales by mid-single digits in 2024, with construction top-line sales estimates to minus 5%. This is based on a softer global construction demand and tougher comps in the US. For the above reason, our sales 2024 and 2025 sales projections are at $21.16 and $20.4 billion;
- As noted, the company forecasts a 2024 cost reduction/efficiency goal. CNH remarked that it will be on track to achieve $550 million in operational efficiency. Here at the Lab, we forecast that 30% efficiency will be realized in 2023, with the remaining in 2024. Therefore 2024, despite lower sales, we anticipate a 40 basis points margin expansion. In our estimates, we project an EBIT margin of 12.6% in 2024 (from a core operating profit of 12.2% in 2023).
- With our changes, we arrived at EPS of $1.67 and $1.6 in 2024 and 2025 respectively. We are reducing the CNH deleveraging process on the debt side following a lower FCF development. Our DPS estimate is unchanged at $0.4 per share. Just to remind you, CNH recently announced a $1 billion buyback program, which we believe will be helpful to current shareholders.
Conclusion and Valuation
CNH stock trades at a 6x P/E on our 2024 EPS, and we believe this multiple is not justified given that CNH demonstrated earnings resiliency. In addition, even if we project a slowdown in sales, with a delisting process and cost optimization target, CNH will likely benefit from its operating leverage (EPS target is set at $1.7). To reflect an industrial slowdown and upon execution of CNH's cost reduction strategy, we lowered our P/E multiple to 9.5x from 11x (this was the company's historical P/E valuation), and we arrived at a valuation of $15.86 per share (from $18.7). This target price still implied a potential upside of 44%. Our buy rating is then confirmed. Downside risks are included in our analysis called Structural Growth To Be Priced In (Rating Upgrade).
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
