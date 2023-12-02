Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dividend Investing Like Charlie Munger

Dec. 02, 2023 8:15 AM ETCOST, DGRW, HDV, MLPX, SCHD, SPY3 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Lifelong learning and companionship are key elements of a well-lived life, according to Charlie Munger.
  • Munger's investment in Costco demonstrates the value of finding a company with a reliable business model and sticking with it.
  • Diversification should be achieved through low-cost, passive ETFs rather than individual stocks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Warren Buffett To Serve As Schwarzenegger"s Economic Advisor

Eric Francis

I think that a life properly lived is just learn, learn, learn all the time.

--Charlie Munger, 2017 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

To live is to learn, and investing is simply an act of applied learning.

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
16.74K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, HDV, DGRW, MLPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

MontyinKennesaw profile picture
MontyinKennesaw
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (36)
Excellent perspective. Thank you for the article.
g
glinsight
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (2.79K)
Charlie will be missed.
T
Tino1108
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (138)
Enjoyed the article. Thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST--
Costco Wholesale Corporation
DGRW--
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF
HDV--
iShares Core High Dividend ETF
MLPX--
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.