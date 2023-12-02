Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Which ETF May Disappoint Retirees The Most, SCHD Or VYM?

Cory Cramer
Summary

  • Schwab's US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) has experienced poor performance, down over -4.45% in the past year.
  • The popularity of dividend investing has caused dividend stocks to become overvalued, limiting SCHD's ability to find value.
  • Vanguard's High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYM) has also underperformed and has low revenue growth compared to inflation.
  • Dividend investors can find better value with a barbell approach of Treasuries and growth stocks.
Shocked man holding mobile phone

izusek

Introduction

About six months ago I wrote an article titled: "Lose Money Slowly with SCHD". Here is my conclusion from that article:

Dividend and DGI investors have done really well over the past decade if they chose a

This article was written by

Cory Cramer
Cory Cramer is an award-winning political scientist and a long-only cyclical investor capitalizing on market cycles. He has been investing since the 1990s and still invests his own money in the companies he writes about.

Cory leads the investing group The Cyclical Investor's Club where he shares his unique approach to estimating the fair value of stocks by capitalizing on downcycles for undervalued companies. He teaches 4 unique cyclical strategies, offers a master valuation spreadsheet, and is available to answer any questions via chat or direct message. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFLO, BRK.B, MRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments
A very worthy write.That said VYM and SCHD are 2 of my favorite stocks. I first bought VYM some years ago, for me, as a cash alternative, It performed well, it is now a core holding. SCHD, while underperforming st times, does pay a decent distribution from very secure holdings. I reinvest all my distributions and, pretty soon, when the compounding effect kicks in, I am “off to the races”. I don’t have to track these stocks often, I can spend time earning larger returns on short term stocks and bonds, but these guys are a wonderful holding for me, and I would hope for others as well. At 83,it’s nice to have them.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

