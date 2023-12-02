Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BioVie: Update Following Topline Results (Rating Downgrade)

Dec. 02, 2023 12:44 AM ETBioVie Inc. (BIVI)
Summary

  • Misconduct issues were identified in several trial sites, leading to exclusion of majority of enrolled patients and a severely underpowered study.
  • BIVI presented promising signals of efficacy but with many limitations. BIVI plans to resume enrolling within 3-6 months, but will likely need more patients than originally planned.
  • BIVI wants to partner NE3107, but the timing of that happening is unclear. Without a partnership, BIVI will need to raise cash to support planned trials.

Thesis overview

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) announced topline results from its phase 3 trial in mild/moderate Alzheimer's disease [AD], which were very disappointing. My original feeling for BIVI ("bullish long-term but bearish on upcoming phase

