Justin Sullivan

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) shares have surged over the past three months and have delivered a total return of 28.7%. This compares quite favorably to the 1.7% and 9.8% total returns delivered by the S&P 500 and iShares US Insurance ETF (IAK) respectively over the same period.

The move higher has been driven multiple catalysts including strong Q3 2023 results, the emergence of an activist investor, and an announcement that the company is pursuing a sale of its health and benefits businesses.

There are 5 reasons why I am bullish on the stock:

1. High Quality Business With High Barriers To Entry

2. Nelson Peltz May Shake Things Up And Push For A Sale

3. Q3 2023 Results Showed Important Signs of Improvement

4. Sale of Health and Benefits Business May Allow for Increased Share Repurchases

5. Strong Share Price Momentum With A Reasonable Valuation

Data by YCharts

1. High Quality Business With High Barriers To Entry

ALL is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty ("P&C") insurance companies in the U.S. The company also has strong positions in other insurance businesses including health and benefits, consumer protection plans, and identity protection. However, these businesses account for a much smaller portion of ALL's total business.

ALL's largest business is auto insurance which accounts for ~57% of the company's total premiums earned. The company is the 4th largest auto insurance company in the U.S. with an estimated market share of 10.44%. ALL's second largest business is homeowners insurance which accounts for ~24% of the company's total premiums earned. ALL is the second largest player in the U.S. homeowner insurance market with an estimated market share of 9.2%.

The personal property and casualty business is characterized by a high degree of competition. ALL competes with large companies such as State Farm, Progressive (PGR) GEICO (owned by Berkshire Hathaway), Liberty Mutual, Travelers (TRV), Chubb (CB), and many other smaller players. Companies compete on both price and service.

While the personal P&C business is highly competitive, it does have fairly high barriers to entry. Economies of scale are fairly important and thus it is very difficult for smaller players to enter the market and compete with large players such as ALL. Additionally, the insurance business is characterized by a high degree of regulatory burden which can make it difficult for new players to enter the business.

The durability of competitive advance enjoyed by entrenched players can be seen in the long histories of industry leaders. ALL has been in business since 1931. State Farm, the market leader, has been in business since 1922. GEICO has been in business since 1936 while Progressive has been around since 1937. The long and storied history of these companies serves as evidence for the competitive advantages enjoyed by entrenched players and the difficulty for smaller players to break into the market.

ALL's size has played a key role in allowing the company to generate industry leading returns in the auto insurance business.

Further evidence for the strength of ALL's business can be seen in its long-term history of delivering solid returns for shareholders. Since inception, ALL has delivered a total return of 1,820% compared to a return of 1,660% delivered by the S&P 500 over the same time. ALL has also been able to outperform over more recent time periods such as the past 10 years.

ALL Investor Presentation Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

2. Nelson Peltz May Shake Things Up And Push For A Sale

Activist Nelson Peltz's investment in ALL was first rumored on October 17, 2023. In November 2023, the position was publicly reported via a 13F filing which showed that Trian Fund Management had accumulated a 3.64 million share position which represents ~1.4% of ALL's outstanding shares.

While Peltz has not yet revealed what, if any, changes he will push for at ALL I think one logical move could be to push for a sale. While ALL has a strong position in its core business of personal P&C, a merger with another player could result in significant revenue and cost synergies.

With a current market cap of ~$36 billion, ALL would be a large acquisition target for any player but the company is not so large as to make a transaction impossible. One potential buyer could be Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway which already owns GEICO and is currently the #2 player in the U.S. auto insurance business. Another potential buyer is Travelers which has a much smaller auto business with ~2% market share but has a larger homeowner insurance business with ~5% market share. Progressive, the #3 player in the U.S. auto market could also be interested in acquiring ALL.

3. Q3 2023 Results Showed Important Signs of Improvement

ALL's Q3 2023 results showed a number of key positives including significant growth in premiums earned due to pricing increases in both the auto insurance and homeowners insurance businesses. Additionally, the company's protection services revenue grew at an impressive 19.2% rate vs the same period a year ago.

Total revenue for Q3 2023 was up 9.8% compared to the same period a year ago while insurance premium revenues were up 10% compared to the same period a year ago. The increase in premiums has occurred throughout the industry as issuers battle rising claims cost due to inflation. Adjusted net income per share for Q3 2023 came in at $0.81 per share vs a loss of $1.53 per share during the same period a year ago.

Another important sign of improvement for ALL is that the company has made progress in reducing its auto insurance business exposure in California, New York, and New Jersey. The combined ratio ( an indicator which looks at losses + expenses relative to premiums) during Q3 2023 in these three states was 119.6. Comparably, the combined ratio for auto in all other states was 97.2. During Q3 2023, ALL reduced its number of policies in force in CA, NY, NJ, and TX by 8.7%. The decline in TX was driven by 50% rate increases over the past 21 months which were implemented due to elevated losses.

Reduced exposure to CA, NY, and NJ should help to improve the company's combined ratio going forward.

ALL Investor Presentation ALL Investor Presentation ALL Investor Presentation

4. Sale of Health and Benefits Business May Allow for Increased Share Repurchases

During its Q3 2023 earnings release, ALL also announced plans to sell its health and benefits business. Currently the business accounts for ~4% of ALL's total revenue and has reported adjusted net income of $240 million over the past year.

ALL is divesting the business as it believes that substantial value can be created if the business were to be aligned with a broader set of complementary product offerings. The transaction is expected to be completed in 2024.

While it is difficult to estimate what the exact proceeds of a sale will be, a multiple of at least 10x seems reasonable relative to where other players in the market currently trade. At this valuation, ALL may receive proceeds of $2.4 billion or more. I believe these proceeds may allow the company to increase share repurchase activity which has stalled during 2023 as the company's capital position has suffered due to losses driven by weak underwriting performance.

Historically, ALL has been an aggressive repurchaser of its own stock having reducing the share count by ~21% over the past 5 years. Thus, I expect the company to consider using proceeds from the health and benefits business to increase share repurchases.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

5. Strong Share Price Momentum With A Reasonable Valuation

ALL currently receives a momentum grade of A from Seeking Alpha quant score. I agree with this characterization given the stock's recent strength.

While strong price momentum is a positive, I believe it is even more meaningful when combined with a reasonable valuation.

ALL currently trades at 11.5x consensus FY 2024 earnings and 8.5x consensus FY 2025 earnings. Comparably, the S&P 500 trades at ~18.4x consensus 2024 earnings. Thus, based on this measure ALL is a fairly cheap stock. While ALL earnings tend to be highly volatile based on underwriting performance and investment performance from quarter to quarter, the company does have a solid history of delivering increasing earnings overtime.

While the P&C business is mature, ALL has historically been able to grow revenues at a 5% CAGR over the past 10 years. Thus, I believe the company can grow earnings at a mid single digit rate over the long-term which is modestly lower than the high single digit rate historical EPS growth delivered by the S&P 500. Thus, I view ALL's 11.5x forward earnings as a reasonable valuation compared to the S&P 500.

Furthermore, based on key metrics such as forward P/E ratio and EV/ revenue ALL is trading at a reasonable valuation relative to peers such as Progressive and Travelers. ALL also appears to be trading at reasonable levels vs its own historical valuation norms.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Risks To Consider

One potential risk to consider is that interest rates decrease sharply. ALL has a large investment portfolio which is primarily invested in high quality fixed income securities. Thus, ALL has benefited from rising rates via increasing income from its portfolio. While ALL has taken steps to extend the duration of its fixed income portfolio in hopes of locking in higher rates the company continues to have a relatively short duration portfolio of 4.6 years which means interest income will be heavily driven by reinvestment yields over the next few years.

Another potential risk to consider is that the company finds it more difficult to pass on premium increases going forward. While ALL has been able to raise rates considerably over the past couple years, it is possible that consumers balk in the face of further increases going forward. ALL is generally not the lowest cost provider and thus consumers could decide to switch to cheaper providers such as GEICO if faced with more substantial price hikes.

ALL Investor Presentation

Conclusion

ALL is a high quality company that has delivered strong results historically for investors. The company's stock price has moved higher over the past few months but I believe the rally will continue.

ALL benefits from a high quality business model in an industry that favors large players due to scale. While the personal P&C business is characterized by high levels of competition, it also has fairly high barriers to entry which prevent new players from entering the market.

The recent news that Nelson Peltz has taken a stake in the company is a positive. Peltz has not announced his plans yet but, if Peltz were to push for a sale I believe there would be a number of suitors.

ALL has recently reported significant improvement in key parts of its business driven by successful rate hikes and increased focus on better markets. These changes have helped improve profitability dramatically and show the company is on a path to return to profitability in FY 2024.

The sale of ALL's health and benefits business has potential to drive increased share repurchases as the company may receive significant cash proceeds.

ALL is currently experiencing very positive price momentum and trades at a reasonable valuation.

For these reasons, I am initiating the stock with a buy rating but would consider downgrading the stock if the company losses significant market share to cheaper providers due to rate increases.