"Asking economists for investment advice is like asking a physicist to fix a broken toilet. Not their field, though sort of related." - Milton Friedman

From a MACRO perspective, it's no secret that trouble continues to brew in various parts of the economy that cannot be overlooked regardless of what the stock market is doing on a day-to-day basis. Separating the two is a MUST for every Active Investor in this backdrop. Market participants don't need to review every minute detail but they must realize what they are up against. I just need to remind readers that the NASDAQ is trading at the same level it was in March of 2021. The S&P is at 4530, and that matches July 2021 levels. So the bottom line is that both indices have gone nowhere for well over 2 years. The Russell 2000 as measured by the (IWM) is at the same price it was in November 2020. I'm not sure what we can call this price action other than a "trendless" investment landscape that is cemented in place.

We also know that during this time there sure has been plenty of action. This is why investors who want to take advantage of opportunities presented and "trade" around their CORE positions have to be very nimble. The reason is simple. Study after study shows how difficult it is to "TIME the market.

Another data point that is directly impacting the investment scene is the "alternatives" we have discussed. The graphic below shows just how much money is going into money market funds right now given the sharp rise in interest rates. It's notable that historically we've seen increases in money market assets heading into and during recessions. When investors feel like the risk/reward trade-off is telling them to plow cash into money markets instead of riskier assets like stocks or real estate, it keeps money out of the system.

Money Market (www.bespokepremium.com)

In the past, that would mean there's a significant amount of dry powder out there that can be shifted back into riskier assets the moment investors start to feel more comfortable. The question is what would make the investment landscape more hospitable for market participants? The MACRO scene has been filled with negatives ever since the indices entered BEAR market territory in early 2022. Some issues have seen improvement (inflation) but others have gotten worse (interest rates).

The "lean" has been to the negatives and rightfully so. The price action that we have experienced demonstrates that the equity market is still undecided on what path the MACRO scene will take going forward. The discussion regarding the MACRO scene acknowledges the issues that are present and avoids speculating on what could go right to improve the situation. The uncertainty requires the market to show us by its price action that the fundamental backdrop is going to change. Frankly, that is the ONLY way to navigate the investment scene. Guessing and speculating only adds emotion and "Feelings" to the picture and once that occurs, the picture becomes tainted.

However, there is a Glass Half Full backdrop that appears to be emerging. Readers are probably going to look at that statement and conclude that I've completely changed my outlook because of the rally off the October lows. An OPEN mind goes a long way in keeping mistakes at a minimum and allows for more flexibility in an investor's approach.

The details of that outlook were shared with members of my service and in deference to them I won't go into that report here today. Investors should not be confused by a "change of pace". The bottom line; there is plenty of uncertainty BUT it is best to stay BALANCED. At the moment, investors have adopted a "This is Goldilocks" backdrop. Inflation is coming down, the Fed is out of the picture and they will cut rates next year, all while the economy chugs along.

However, the market itself will dictate the direction an investor needs to take. The technical setup has played an important role in how the equity market has traded in the last two months. It will continue to do so as the year comes to a close. Those that relied strictly on the Fundamental backdrop entering Q4 are now scratching their collective heads. Instead of being in control of the situation they're now being controlled by the market and their emotions.

The Week On Wall Street

A choppy session to start the week as the S&P 500 hugged the flatline all day before posting a modest 8-point loss. That was the second trading day in a row where the S&P 500's percentage spread between the intraday high and the intraday low totaled just 0.31%.

That pattern continued as the week rolled on as the S&P remained in a 4537-4587 trading range. Coming into the last trading day of the week the index gained 31 points. That surely qualifies as a period of "digestion" after the rally off the lows. All of that changed on Friday as the S&P rallied 26 points. That increased the weekly streak of gains to five. The DJIA and NASDAQ Composite followed suit, while the Russell pushed its weekly win streak to three.

THE ECONOMY

GDP growth was revised up to 5.2% in Q3, exactly as expected, from the 4.9% preliminary print. Growth has accelerated from the 2.1% in Q2 and 2.2% in Q1. This is the fastest pace since the pandemic-boosted 7.0% rate from Q4 2021.

In addition to my analysis, several economic forecasts suggest GDP will slow measurably next year. However, unless there is a complete and total crash in the economy the talk of more than a hundred basis points (bps) of cuts in 2024 and a 40% chance they begin as soon as March is a pipe dream.

I'll also offer this observation. While 5%+ GDP growth for Q3 is welcome news, note that real gross domestic income rose 1.5% and has generally lagged GDP quite dramatically this year. GDI and GDP should be equal in any given quarter, but measurement issues mean they can diverge. The GDI numbers are not any more correct than the GDP numbers, but they do suggest that the growth backdrop is less robust than it appears on its surface.

The real head-scratcher is a 5.2% GDP print with the economic data being reported in housing, manufacturing, consumer confidence, and leading indicators either in or flirting with contractionary levels.

EMPLOYMENT

The "initial" jobless claims number remains in the middle of the range seen in the past couple of years, which is also historically healthy relative to pre-pandemic readings.

However, the concerning climb in "continuing" claims has pressed on. Seasonally adjusted "continuing" claims have continued a rapid rise with a week-over-week increase in nine of the last ten weeks. That has resulted in a fresh two-year high of 1.927 million.

Continuing claims (www.investing.com/economic-calendar/continuing-jobless-claims-522)

INFLATION

The personal consumption expenditures price index, excluding food and energy prices (The Fed's preferred measure of inflation), rose 0.2% for the month and 3.5% on a year-over-year basis, the Commerce Department reported. Both numbers aligned with the Dow Jones consensus. Inflation slowly ticks down to the Fed 2% target.

CONSUMER

U.S. consumer confidence bounced 102.0 in November from a downward revised 15-month low of 99.1 in October leaving the index well below the 2-year high of 114.0 in July. Today's consumer confidence rise joins a Michigan sentiment decline to a 6-month low of 61.3. Analysts saw an IBD/TIPP index bounce to 44.5 from a 12-year low of 36.3.

Confidence has moderated since mid-2023 after an updraft since mid-2022, but a prior deterioration from mid-2021 peaks. The Conference Board measure has remained fairly elevated, but Michigan sentiment and the IBD/TIPP are fluctuating around historically weak levels. All the surveys face headwinds from elevated mortgage rates, tight credit conditions, and fears about developments in the Middle East.

The consumer is still plugging along as we learned that "Black" Friday's sales set a record last week. Cyber Monday sales also set a record coming in at 12.4 billion. That is an increase of 9.6 %. Analysts had estimated a 6.1% rise.

HOUSING

New home sales slumped 5.6% to 679k in October, much weaker than forecast. Additionally, it follows a downwardly revised 8.6% climb to 719k (was 759k) in September. Regionally, sales were down in the West and Midwest and higher in the Northeast and South. The month's supply of homes rose to 7.8, tying August for the highest since March. The median price fell 3.1% to $409,300 after sliding 4.0% to $422,300

Compared to last year, the median price is down 17.8% y/y. This is the steepest pace of decline on record. Prices remain well above the pre-pandemic all-time high of just $343,400 in November of 2017.

The 1.5% October pending home sales dropped to a record low, with results worse than the Great Financial Crisis.

Housing Affordability.

In the charts below we see two metrics of housing affordability. The first estimates the cost to cover a monthly payment funding the typical home measured in average hourly earnings of non-managerial workers. To do so, we take the median existing-home sales price, assuming a given percentage down, price a monthly payment based on prevailing 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and express the payment in dollars relative to hourly wages. The result gives a proxy for affordability by relating hours of work to the cost of ownership. As shown, this measure is showing the worst affordability (highest hours requirement to cover a monthly mortgage payment) since the start of the 1990s.

Home Affordability (www.bespokepremium.com)

That's also true when we calculate the monthly payment as a 5% down or 20% down amount. While monthly payments have risen, that might be manageable on its own. The problem is that so have down payments. High prices and high rates are serving to make home purchases completely unattainable.

Home Down Payment (www.bespokepremoum.com)

While the amount of worker hours a downpayment requires has fallen off its record peak from 2021 thanks to wage growth catching up to slowing home price appreciation, it's still incredibly expensive to buy a house relative to typical incomes around the country.

Another MACRO issue that will have rippling effects across the economy. New homeowners also tend to spend on transforming the house to their taste and needs. With less turnover in the market associated spending also slows. It's a drag on the economy that leads us to conclude that overall economic growth will not be robust going forward.

MANUFACTURING

The economic activity in US manufacturing contracted in November, for the 12th consecutive month, with the ISM November index at 46.7, unchanged from October. The index has been in contraction for 12 consecutive months. This reading came in worse than the market expectation of 47.6.

The US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 49.4 in November, unchanged from the earlier released 'flash' estimate, but down from 50.0 in October. The fall in the headline figure signaled a renewed decline in the health of the manufacturing sector.

Manufacturing PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

The Dallas Fed manufacturing report was another disappointment. The General Business Activity Index dropped to -19.9 from -19.2 the previous month. That was also 3.9 points below expectations.

Dallas Fed (www.bespokepremium.com)

With another negative reading, this headline index has now been in contraction for 19 straight months. That makes it the second-longest such streak on record (since 2004), surpassing the 18-month streak ending in June 2016. However, it would still need to last another six months to match the previous record streak of contractionary readings that occurred during the Global Financial Crisis.

The Richmond Fed manufacturing report ticked down to a 3-month low of -5 in November from 3 in October. The component data were stronger than the headline, and the ISM-adjusted Richmond Fed fell more modestly to 50.2 from an 18-month high of 52.1, leaving that measure still well above the 3-year low of 45.6 in February.

Today's November Richmond Fed drop joins a Dallas Fed drop, but gains for the Empire State and Philly Fed to leave a mix that is consistent with a modest up-tilt in the full set of headline and component sentiment readings since a March trough.

Richmond Fed (www.richmondfed.org/)

The lone bright spots.

Chicago PMI popped to an 18-month high of 55.8 in November from 44.0 leaving the measure above the prior 1-year high of 48.7 in August The November reading caps 14 months of sub-50 readings. The Chicago PMI bounce joins gains for the Empire State and Philly Fed, but drops for the Richmond Fed and Dallas Fed, to leave a mix that is consistent with a modest up-tilt in the full set of headline and component sentiment readings.

Chicago PMI (www.tradingeconomics.com )

The construction spending report has been a bright spot lately and it once again beat estimates with a 0.6% October gain after massive upward revisions. Analysts saw huge boosts for nonresidential and public construction, as well as the home improvement residual, and smaller boosts for new home construction. Construction spending looks poised for an 8% growth pace in Q4, after rates of 13.2% in Q3, 10.1% in Q2, and 12.1% in Q1.

The Global Economy

In my view, the European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde isn't mincing words about inflation;

It is too early to "start declaring victory" in the European Central Bank's push to tame inflation, calling for rate-setters - and markets - to "allow some time" to see how fast disinflationary forces take effect. "Are we done? No," Eurozone inflation was likely to rise slightly in the coming months after slowing to 2.9 per cent in October, down from a record high of 10.6 per cent a year earlier. The nature of the inflation process in the euro area means that we will need to remain attentive to the risks of persistent inflation."

The ECB continues to target 2% inflation.

Inflation results across the Eurozone confirmed that prices were much weaker in November than expected.

Eurozone PMI (www.bespokepremium.com)

As shown to the left, all four Eurozone majors saw YoY HICP readings both decline sequentially from October to November and fall below estimates, in most cases quite substantially

The J.P.Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI rose to a six-month high of 49.3 in November, up from 48.8 in October, but remaining in contraction for the fifteenth month in a row.

Global PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

The UK

The UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 47.2 in November, up from 44.8 in October, rising for the third successive month to its highest level since April. The PMI has still posted below the neutral 50.0 mark (contraction) in each of the past 16 months.

UK PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

EUROZONE

Key findings: HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI at 44.2 (Oct: 43.1). 6-month high.

HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Output Index at 44.6 (Oct: 43.1). 6-month high.

However, both remain in contraction.

Euro PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

INDIA

Continues to hum along and buck the trend.

Picking up from October's eight-month low of 55.5 to 56.0 in November, the India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index indicated a stronger improvement in operating conditions. The reading was below the average for the second fiscal quarter (57.9) but outpaced the series trend.

India PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

CHINA

China Industrial Profits: Recent data showed income down 2.7% YoY versus 11.9% YoY growth in September. Year-to-date, profits are down 7.8% on a cumulative basis. After seasonal adjustment, profits were down 1.3% Month over month. The resumed slowdown in profits is being cited as a cause for fresh concern over the state of the Chinese economy.

China's official purchasing managers' index fell to 49.4 in November from 49.5 in October, missing economists' forecast of 49.7.

China PMI (www.lseg.com/en/data-analytics)

Non-manufacturing index expands at a slower pace

New export orders extended declines for the ninth month

CHINA

The headline CAIXIN China Purchasing Managers' Index increased from 49.5 in October to a three-month high of 50.7 in November, to signal a renewed improvement in manufacturing conditions. Though only marginal, it marked the third time in the past four months that the health of the sector has strengthened.

CAIXIN China PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

JAPAN

Japan Machine Tool Orders: More evidence of the weakness in China's economic backdrop can be seen in Japanese machine tool order data. October orders for capital goods equipment (machine tools) produced in Japan and ordered by China fell to the lowest levels in three years. Orders by the EU also fell sharply to the lowest levels since April of 2021. Other areas of the world economy (the US and all other countries outside of the biggest three economies), however, have seen orders pick up over the last few months. In any case, the Japanese MTO data shows little reason for optimism about cyclical activity in China.

This data is also weighing on the overall commodity complex as a sign the global economy will remain flat.

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell from 48.7 in October to 48.3 in November to signal a deterioration in the overall health of the Japanese manufacturing sector. While only modest, the reduction was the strongest seen since February

JAPAN PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

ESG INVESTING

"Exposed" and Ready to Fade Away

When ESG (Environmental and Social Governance) came onto the scene, many predicted this would be a sought-after theme given the world's spotlight on new and innovative "policies". I made it a point to say that this "darling of Wall Street" was just another way for government regulations to impart onerous rules that at the end of the day hurt a corporation's bottom line. There is nothing "innovative" about another 'ball and chain" for companies to drag around while they try to increase profits for employees and shareholders. In a capitalist world, "policy" should never dictate investment strategy.

It didn't take too long for investors to see the light as they started to pull money from these funds. Money managers are now following suit as Vanguard has decided to abandon the 'climate change' business. Investor backlash was a primary reason, as fund participants were not thrilled with the fund's performance, as 'politicization' overruled a sound fundamental management strategy.

"We don't believe that we should dictate company strategy."

Vanguard isn't alone. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that at least five other funds also announced they would drop their ESG mandates this year, while another 32 sustainable funds will close. Since ESG was a "global objective" the exodus is also a global event.

The Harvard Business Review sums up the ESG investment scene nicely

The conclusion to be drawn from this evidence seems pretty clear: funds investing in companies that publicly embrace ESG sacrifice financial returns without gaining much, if anything, in terms of actually furthering ESG interests.

ESG investing as a separate entity could be on its way out. The approach was wrong to begin with, and it's fundamentally anti-capitalist in nature. Success comes with a sound business strategy and management. With ESG investing both were missing and replaced by ideology. Perhaps this all goes the way of the "pet rock". Unless you need a paperweight, it is another innate object that is useless.

The next positive step would be to eliminate the onerous regulations Corporate America has to deal with. Regulations that are demonstrating slow growth prospects that offer no benefit.

The GREEN AGENDA

The promise of more jobs and economic growth as the world turns "green" took another hit recently. Once again it is the auto industry feeling the brunt of the failed EV experiment. With demand waning and rising labor costs Ford has decided to cut back on a proposed battery plant.

Ford Chief Communications Officer Mark Truby;

"We looked at all the factors. Those included demand and the expected growth for EVs, our business plans, our product cycle plans, the affordability and business to make sure we have we can make a sustainable business out of this plant."

A 40% reduction in size and employment that will now see only 1700 jobs added instead of the projected 2500 is yet another sign that trouble lies ahead for a transition that is going to prove to be inefficient and costly. There is a positive. One that is now based on capital market factors of supply and demand, and not an "agenda". Companies have reviewed this transition and concluded to delay billions in previously announced EV investments, including postponing construction of other vehicle battery plants that promised jobs and growth. Perhaps that will "save" what could have been an even larger disaster.

I labeled this transition the biggest boondoggle ever witnessed in the economy of the US and it was one of the easiest calls I had to make. The "Green" agenda will not spark growth as proclaimed, in my opinion, instead it will be a "black" hole where investment produces little to no economic results.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

The S&P stayed in a narrow trading range hugging the flatline all week. Some might say it's a period of indecision, others will argue that it's merely a consolidation of the recent rally.

S&P 500 (www.tc2000.com)

That argument was decided on Friday when the S&P made a decisive move to the upside. That action may be a precursor for what happens in the early part of December.

INVESTMENT BACKDROP

Unless an investor was shipwrecked and living on an island they know the performance of US stocks has been largely driven by companies with the highest market caps. The chart below summarizes the YTD performance of stocks in the S&P 500 based on where their market caps stood at the beginning of the year. The first decile on the left in the chart contains the 50 stocks in the S&P with the largest market caps at the start of 2023, and so on until you get to the last decile which contains the 50 stocks in the index with the smallest market caps at the start of the year.

Large Caps (www.bespokepremium.com)

As shown, the 50 stocks with the largest market caps at the beginning of the year are up an average of 18.2% YTD, and a lot more than any other of the nine deciles. In the S&P 500, this year has been all about the largest stocks and everybody else.

It took a while but the Q4 rally finally got some traction, leading to a backdrop of solid gains as we entered the last week of trading in November. It is hard to believe but there are only 19 trading days left in the year. We have seen an across-the-board rally with the Energy complex being the only sector that hasn't posted a gain for the month. As we exited the month the S&P equal weight (RSP) index is on par with the S&P 500 weighted index as both gained 9% in November.

As we enter the home stretch in '23 many money managers find themselves in a chase for performance. Ironically, performance has been there all year as long as an investor uses all the tools available to them. At times an investor has to place the fundamentals on the side and concentrate on the price action in front of them.

Case in point; My strategy often dictates that I "trade" around my CORE positions. As the saying goes no one ever went broke taking a profit. This past week I started to rake in some of the gains from the "trading" positions that were sent out as alerts to members of the Savvy Investor Service recently.

The charts tell the story- each trade is documented on the website.

Sold the trading position in Silver (SLV) ($22.85) - 9.9% gain.

Silver ETF (www.tc2000.com)

As indicated on the DAILY chart of the Silver ETF, this last move is one of many successful trades that were completed this year.

Sold the trading position in the Gold ETF (GLD) ($189.13) - 11.8% gain

Gold ETF (www.tc2000.com)

Sold the trading position in Netflix (NFLX) ($477.34) - 18% gain

Netflix (www.tc2000.com)

The NFLX trade was added on what I consider a solid BUY signal.

Sold the Digital Realty (DLR) shares $136.69 - 30.7% gain

Digital Realty (www.tc2000.com)

The trigger to ADD DLR as a "trade" was the BEAR to BULL reversal spotted in the chart.

Sold the trading position in Uranium ETF (URA) $28.96 - taking the 16% gain.

Uranium ETF (www.tc2000.com)

The Uranium ETF (URA) is another vehicle that has produced successful trades this year.

These are just a sampling of how the combination of technical and fundamental analysis places the probability of success in an investor's favor. A combination of technical analysis and my proprietary BUY signals were responsible for the results presented above. In a questionable landscape, it's all about being TACTICAL.

In my view, we are in a period that requires taking what the market gives you. The Savvy investor is not just about trading. Over the years, I've uncovered outstanding dividend income opportunities, as well as long-term plays that have reaped larger rewards as well.

Any claims made in this missive regarding specific Stocks/ETFs and the performance contained in this report are fully documented in the Savvy Investor Service.

FINAL THOUGHTS

I've noted the difficulty of this investment scene many times in the last two-plus years. Describing it as one of the toughest market backdrops to try and figure out. I looked around the landscape during the week and noted that "safe-haven" commodity plays like Gold and Silver are rallying while Bitcoin which is the poster child for "Risk-ON" has also rallied strongly since the middle of October. Either Bitcoin is suddenly considered the place to be in an uncertain economy or we once again have a mixed message to deal with.

While I am starting to see some "conditions" (overbought, negative divergences, etc.) within the price action lately they shouldn't be assumed to be automatic "triggers". Another condition that some use as a "tell' for the general market is the VIX. When the VIX is low as it is now (12.50-13) the prevailing mindset is the market is ready to trade lower. However, that doesn't always hold. During the BULL market period before 2022, there were months when the Vix traded between 12 and 15, and the S&P kept climbing. I admit there were spikes in that timeframe but using the VIX as a timing tool usually doesn't work out.

"Conditions" can last a while before we see a reaction in price. The 'chase' for performance continues - the "hot" will stay "hot" for a while longer. The three-headed monster update; The trends in Oil, 10-year yield, and the US dollar are all still favorable for owning equities. That leaves the market running on sentiment/emotion, and I follow the old axiom and avoid "fighting the tape". Investors have another 'fine line' to walk. Take what the trend gives you while staying disciplined. There will always be additional setups presented.

Best of Luck to Everyone!