Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dycom Industries: Well Priced, Positioned, To Compound Shareholder Wealth Over Long Term

Dec. 02, 2023 2:02 AM ETDycom Industries, Inc. (DY)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.37K Followers

Summary

  • Dycom Industries, Inc. has seen a post-earnings increase in market value, implying a period of better business ahead.
  • The company has attractive investment factors, including recycling capital at high rates of return and heavy investment in growth initiatives.
  • The investment outlook for DY in the next 3 years looks robust, with projected sales and earnings growth, compelling starting valuations, and high returns on net capital employed.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment update

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) posted Q3 earnings last week, booking solid upsides versus Wall Street estimates at the top and bottom lines. The post-earnings drift in market value since then suggests the market projects

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.37K Followers
Strategist, global markets, at Bernard Holdings. Objective view on the directional bias of markets. Technical expertise bridges the complex relationships between value drivers, capital flows and price action. Clients are represented over the cross-section of financial markets, from speculators, hedgers, long-term traders and the public. Research covers investment securities and futures markets.Shoot me a message to talk trade ideas or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:All research is strictly for informational purposes only. Not to be considered investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.