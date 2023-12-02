Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Opendoor: Headwinds Are Lifting - H1 2024 Will Likely Be Better

Dec. 02, 2023 10:00 AM ETOpendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)
Summary

  • With the inflation already cooling, mortgage rates declining, and the Fed dovish, it appears that the worst is already behind us, with a near-term Fed pivot more likely than not.
  • Most importantly, OPEN's old inventory book is mostly sold, with its new purchases likely to generate improved gross and contribution margins by H1'24.
  • Combined with its decent balance sheet and the stock's upward momentum, it appears that the stock may also break out of the $3 resistance level.
  • However, given the elevated short interest of 13.29%, investors must temper their near-term expectations, since the volatility from aggressive short sellers may temporarily negate the potential upside from these bottom levels.
Fighting against the storm

Jan-Otto

We previously covered Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:OPEN) in September 2023, discussing its improved prospects then, as the management prudently moderated the acquisition pace in order to maintain its balance sheet health at a time of uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

Combined with the

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

