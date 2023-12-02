Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exxon Will Remain In A Good Position Regardless Of Guyana

Dec. 02, 2023 2:53 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)PXD
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
433 Followers

Summary

  • Headlines spark rumors of a potential invasion on Guyana by Venezuela, impacting Exxon's investment in the region.
  • If an invasion were to occur, it could affect 7% of Exxon's daily production or 15% of 2027 production.
  • Best-case scenario: Exxon maintains business as usual, continuing operations and future projects in the region.

Markets Open Trading Week As Washington Lawmakers Prepare For Debt Ceiling Bill Vote This Week

Michael M. Santiago

Headlines have sparked rumors of the risk of an invasion on Guyana by Venezuela. Though these headlines still remain as unverified rumors, we must consider the risks involved and weigh the potential results if an invasion

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
433 Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
martin redfearn
Today, 3:57 AM
Comments (70)
There is no way Venezuela will invade Guyana without the US getting involved and the area they are looking to reclaim is not where Exxon’s assets are anyway.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XOM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.