Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vonovia Is A 'Buy' Here Due To Confirmed Upside And Undervaluation

Dec. 02, 2023 4:36 AM ETVonovia SE (VNNVF), VONOY3 Comments
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vonovia is a German residential real estate company with a strong portfolio and solid financials.
  • The company has experienced pressure but also has significant potential upside based on yield coverage and undervalued price.
  • Vonovia's core business is performing well, with high occupancy rates and rent growth, and it is making strategic moves to improve its capital structure.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Vonovia Technical Service Opel Vivaro van

Bjoern Wylezich

Dear subscribers,

It's time to update my thesis on German company Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY). The company represents a non-trivial position for me in my conservative investment portfolio - both the private and my commercial portfolios. ADR investment isn't something I recommend

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
32.42K Followers

Wolf Report is a senior analyst and private portfolio manager with over 10 years generating value ideas in European and North American markets.

He is a contributing author for the investing group iREIT on Alpha where in addition to the U.S. market, he covers the markets of Scandinavia, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Eastern Europe in search of reasonably valued stock ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VONOY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks i write about. Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

R
Rodentsoft
Today, 5:13 AM
Comments (76)
I seem to remember that the dividend cut 2023 was communicated as a one-off, temporary measure. I'll be interested to see what is announced in advance of the AGM in May 2024.
Peret's investing corner profile picture
Peret's investing corner
Today, 5:15 AM
Comments (254)
@Rodentsoft I was thinking the same
julienperville profile picture
julienperville
Today, 4:56 AM
Comments (97)
Hello @wolf Report I think that you forgot to italicize the 5 points in the conclusion. I got Vonovia myself and bought more in the low 20s. I'm only -8% on my average cost and plan to hold until 45 EUR or so at least.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VNNVF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on VNNVF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VONOY
--
VNNVF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.