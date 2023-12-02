jimfeng

Investment thesis

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is poised to see improved growth as clients realize the value proposition of the combined CP KCS railroad system and the company benefits from revenue synergies from the merger. Further, nearshoring trends, recovery in automotive and potash markets, bottoming of housing market and market share gains should also help the company's growth. The margin outlook is also good as the company realises cost synergy from integration of CP and KCS. Further, the ongoing productivity savings through optimal utilization of assets, and disciplined execution to optimize service and control costs should help the company in margin expansion in the medium to long run. The stock is currently trading at a discount to its historical levels, and considering CP’s favorable growth prospects, I believe it is a good buy.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

The CP-KCS transaction has significantly bolstered the company's revenue in the recent quarters compared to the corresponding periods in the previous year. The company reported 44.4% Y/Y increase in revenues the last quarter as a result of this transaction. However, when assessing the overall combined performance, the total revenue in the third quarter experienced a 4% year-over-year decrease compared to the pro forma CPKS figures from a year ago. This decline was mainly attributed to reduced volume across all three business lines, outweighing the positive impact of revenue per carload and foreign exchange tailwind.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Revenue Performance (Investor Presentation)

In the Bulk segment, revenue from grain increased by 7% year-over-year, propelled by a 9% rise in RTM (Revenue Ton Miles), reflecting improvements in the Canadian grain harvest and increased demand for U.S. grain. However, this growth in grain revenue was somewhat offset by reduced export Potash volumes due to a strike at the Port of Vancouver, resulting in a temporary shutdown of the customer terminal. Meanwhile, within the same business line, coal revenue remained flat despite volume growth of 7%.

Within the Merchandise business line, the energy, chemical, and plastics segment experienced a 3% decline in revenue, primarily driven by a 5% reduction in volumes. This decrease was mainly due to facility maintenance and decreased demand in LPG, negatively impacting the crude business. However, this decline was partially offset by positive contributions from expanded operations in refined fuels. Additionally, new business with Shell and increased plastics exports from Canada to the United States and Mexico provided some balance against the challenges faced by other sectors within the Merchandise business. Furthermore, Automotive revenue was strong, with 11% volume growth year-over-year, as demand for finished vehicles remained robust.

Finally, in the Intermodal business line, there was a notable 19% year-over-year decline in revenue due to a 10% reduction in volumes. This decrease was primarily attributed to heightened inventory levels and a decrease in demand within the domestic intermodal market. Additionally, the international intermodal sector faced challenges due to the strike at the Port of Vancouver and a generally softer demand environment, further impacting revenue performance.

Canadian Pacific Revenues in CAD millions (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Canadian Pacific- KCS revenue distribution (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I am optimistic about the company’s revenue growth prospects. On the Bulk side, the company’s Potash business was impacted by a strike at the Port of Vancouver and an outage at Canpotex Portland terminal in the recent quarters. However, with the strike now behind us and the Canpotex facility in Portland expected to be back online by the end of the year, the Potash volume should ramp up in the coming quarters. The company is working to maximize volume through its available terminals, and I expect a sequential improvement in Potash volumes in Q4 and beyond. The Potash revenues were down 22% Y/Y last quarter, with a 28% volume decline. A swift recovery there should be a good tailwind for the revenues.

On the grain side, the Canadian crop size estimates have come down in the recent quarters and this has started worrying some analysts. However, the U.S. grain market now makes up more than half of the company’s grain revenue, and the company plans to use some of its available capacity to ship U.S. grain to offset Canadian headwind. From the long-term perspective, the company continues to see new and unique grain flow emerge on the combined CPKC system, encouraging customers to benefit from the opportunity to connect grain origination and destinations in ways never available to them in the past. This should boost the revenues in the company’s Bulk business.

On the Merchandise side, the continued strength in refined fuels, including new business with Shell (SHEL) that began in August and continues to ramp up, and increased plastic exports from Canada to the United States and Mexico should continue to help revenues. While Forest products revenue has been down due to the slow housing market, I believe we are already close to the bottom of the housing market and things are unlikely to get worse from here. The company is seeing a long term opportunity around the long haul forest product shipment from Canada down to Southern markets, and its seamless route to market positions it well to capture synergies once this market rebounds in the medium term. The company’s merchandise business is also well-placed to benefit from the recent nearshoring trend, with the U.S. companies diversifying their manufacturing from China and preferring near-shore locations like Mexico to avoid supply chain disruptions. Further, the continued recovery in the Automotive market as automakers ramp up production should also help this segment’s revenue.

The company’s intermodal is expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to the soft demand environment and competitive on-the-road rates, and I believe macros need to show some improvement before this market recovers. However, the strength in Bulk and Merchandise business should offset the weakness in intermodal in the near term. In the long run, the company is poised to benefit from the integration of CP and KCS, which has created the first U.S-Mexico-Canada end-to-end network with no overlap. The synergy gains from this integration, coupled with the implementation of the company’s new 180/181 cross-border service designed to connect the U.S., Canada, and Mexico should enable the company to offer competitive transit time comparable to over-the-road trucks, establishing the fastest cross-border intermodal service.

Overall, I remain optimistic about the company’s growth prospects and believe it can outperform its peers as it benefits from the revenue synergy benefits of the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern merger.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

The company's reported operating margin experienced a year-over-year decline of 540 basis points to 35.1% in the third quarter of 2023 while the core adjusted operating ratio deteriorated by 190 bps to 61.7%. This decrease was primarily attributed to a significant headwind from C$95 million from fuel costs.

Canadian Pacific Reported Operating Margins (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Canadian Pacific Operating Ratio (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company’s margin outlook is positive, and it should benefit from synergies from Canadian Pacific Kansas City Southern integration. Initially, management gave ~$180 mn of cost synergy target from this merger through G&A optimization, operational effectiveness, and procurement savings which they increased to $300 mn on the last investor day in June. On its last earning call, the company’s Chief Operating Officer Mark Redd commented that the company is progressing well on its cost-saving targets and is ahead of their timeline in terms of achieving these cost savings.

I believe as management continues to realize merger synergies and implement cost control through productivity enhancement and headcount reductions, margins should improve in the coming quarters. Further volumes are also expected to improve sequentially as potash volume comes back in the coming quarters, which bodes well for sequential improvement in margins. Management has guided for a Sub-60% operating ratio for Q4 2023 which looks achievable.

The longer-term outlook also looks favorable. In addition to merger synergies, the company should also benefit from precision planning to optimize service and control costs. As a result of precision planning, Canadian Pacific has been able to increase its average train length and average train weight by 14.7% and 13.2% respectively from 2014 to 2022, which has contributed to the company’s productivity savings as longer and heavier trains increase network capacity and reduce cost through better utilization of assets. In addition to this, the company is actively focusing on various other operational metrics such as average train speed and average Terminal dwell to continually enhance productivity and further reduce costs. The company’s commitment to efficiency and cost-effectiveness in its operations, should help margins in the long run.

Valuation and Conclusion

The company's stock is currently trading at ~21.96x FY24 consensus EPS estimates of $3.28, which is at a discount to its 5-year forward P/E of 22.54x. The company’s EPS is expected to grow in the high teens over the next few years, and the valuations looks attractive considering the growth prospects.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Consensus EPS estimates (Seeking alpha)

In the near term, the company’s revenue growth should sequentially accelerate as Potash volume improves in the coming quarters. In the medium to long term, the value proposition of the combined CP KCS railroad system for clients should help it realize revenue synergies. On the margin front, management is progressing well to realize cost synergies and the expected decline in the headcount along with ongoing productivity enhancement should help the company in margin expansion in the coming quarters. The company’s growth prospects look good, which coupled with lower than historical valuation makes it a good buy.