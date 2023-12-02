Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Xcel Energy: A Blue-Chip Utility Worth Buying

Dec. 02, 2023 5:17 AM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL)
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.51K Followers

Summary

  • Businesses with steady demand for their products or services benefit from more reliable earnings growth.
  • Xcel Energy's ongoing EPS edged 1.6% higher in the nine months ended September 30.
  • The company is financially solid, which is why it possesses an A- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • Xcel Energy looks to be 10% undervalued relative to fair value from its current share price.
  • If the company matches growth expectations and reverts to fair value, it could deliver market-beating 174% cumulative total returns over the next 10 years.

High Voltage Electric Power Lines At Sunset

High voltage electric power lines at sunset.

imaginima

Readers who have followed me for a while know that I especially appreciate businesses that provide products or services to customers that are in high demand. This is because all else being

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.51K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XEL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XEL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XEL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.