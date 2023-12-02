Federal Reserve Watch: Are Markets Ready To Rise?

traveler1116

Who would have believed we would be in the position we are in December 2023?

But, here we are.

Real GDP grew by 3.00 percent, year-over-year.

Price inflation has slowly fallen.

The stock market seems to be poised to move higher.

And, the Federal Reserve continues to follow on with its policy of quantitative tightening.

Another $12.3 billion in securities left the Fed's holdings of securities bought outright in the latest banking week.

Since March 1, 2023, the date I have used to define the second part of the Fed's quantitative tightening, $655.9 billion has left the Fed's securities portfolio. Early March is the time when the Federal Reserve started to work with fragile commercial banks.

Since March 16, 2022, when the Fed began the exercise of quantitative tightening, the Fed's securities portfolio has declined by $1.2 trillion.

The decline in the securities portfolio has been slow and steady. Here is what the dropoff in the Fed's securities portfolio looks like.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

The decline is now in its twenty-first month!

When this quantitative tightening began, who would have thought the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his team would have stuck with it that long?

But, they have!

The really big question, however, concerns the amount of reduction of securities that must take place to get the economy back to a more normal working position.

The problem as I see it is that when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the economy, the Federal Reserve did all it could to supply enough liquidity to the economy to keep it afloat.

As a consequence, the securities portfolio of the Federal Reserve jumped up by several trillion dollars.

This liquidity position is evidenced in the commercial banking system by the knowledge that the excess reserves in the commercial banking system are somewhere in the neighborhood of $3.5 trillion.

I have recently written a post that examined all the funds that are rolling around in the portfolios of asset firms: Money All Around the Place.

These represent "pockets" of money that seem to be all around the place, money that seems to be ready to enter into the stock market, for example.

One should note that these monies are held by the wealthier end of the wealth/income distribution, that if this investment takes place and the stock market rises substantially, the wealth/income distribution will become even more skewed to the richer end of the distribution. I discussed this in this recent article.

So, what seems to be going on?

There seems to be plenty of money around, even though the Federal Reserve has been going through this exercise in quantitative tightening.

There seems to be plenty of money for spending, just look at the growth of the U.S. economy over the past year.

Unemployment still seems to be staying down.

The real incomes of workers have risen in the past quarter.

And, the surprises continue.

Within this environment, I believe that quantitative tightening will continue well into 2024.

Will interest rates continue to rise?

We still have the bond curve showing us a negative yield curve, so even though there seems to be more and more talk about lowering the Fed's policy rate of interest, I think Mr. Powell and his team will be careful in moving interest rates down, if at all.

There are still a lot of discontinuities existing in the world.

Following the Great Recession, which ended in June of 2009, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke took us through three periods of quantitative easing.

Mr. Powell also took us through one round of quantitative easing.

Given all the dislocations connected with the pandemic, the supply chain problems, and the new information technology taking over the economy, along with several other things, the economy has been very disrupted...and is, very disrupted.

That things have been as quiet as they have been...and as good as they have been,...we have come through this period pretty well.

The big question here is "How do we continue?"

It may be the case that the Federal Reserve will not have to supply the stimulus for the next period of economic growth.

There may be enough money already in the system to keep the economy going.

And, the stimulus for this new round of growth may be all the excess monies all around the system.

If the new growth comes in this way, then the Federal Reserve's job may be to just stay out of the way.

The money has already been put into the system...it just needs to be used.

And, it seems as if its use is beginning to pick up.

Note the recent behavior of the velocity of circulation of the M2 money stock.

Velocity of M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

Monetary velocity dropped off substantially in the early stages of the pandemic.

Note, monetary velocity does begin to pick up once the recession ends.

And, as one can see from the chart that velocity continues to rise as we move further into the 2020s.

So, the money in existence is beginning to be "turned over" at a faster pace. This seems to be what is underwriting the economy at this time.

The Future

So this seems to be the underlying picture of the economy at this time. The Federal Reserve continues quantitative tightening.

The economy appears to be stronger than expected due to all the money that was pumped into the system at an earlier time.

It seems as if people are starting to use the money at a faster pace.

Where to look?

I think one needs to keep an eye on the financial markets at this time, particularly the stock market.

If the people with all this money begin to be more optimistic and they want to put their funds to work at a faster pace...we could see a further rise in the stock market.

What a crazy time this is!