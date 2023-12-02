Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Private Asset Binge Exposes Insurance To New Risks

Dec. 02, 2023 5:20 AM ETAPO, APO.PR.A, APOS, KKR, BX, KBWP, IAK, KIE
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.6K Followers

Summary

  • Alternative asset managers and insurers are forming alliances, raising concerns about the potential for a future financial crisis.
  • Insurers have safeguards in place, but rapid market evolution and outdated regulations could pose risks.
  • The reliance on ratings agencies and the use of innovative capital structures are potential vulnerabilities in the system.

WEB3 next generation world wide web blockchain technology with decentralized information, distributed social network

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

By Breakingviews

Alternative asset managers and U.S. insurers have come together to create a highly profitable version of pass-the-parcel. Regulators, bank executives and investors warn that this fast-growing alliance could be the source of the next financial crisis. Are

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.6K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APO--
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
APO.PR.A--
Apollo Global Management, Inc. SER A MAND CNV
APOS--
Apollo Global Management, Inc. NT 7.625% 53
KKR--
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.
BX--
Blackstone Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.