Equity Commonwealth: Sam Zell's Cash Box Comes With Free Offices Despite Possible RE Opportunities

Dec. 04, 2023 10:00 AM ETEquity Commonwealth (EQC)
Valkyrie Trading Society
Summary

  • EQC is a cash box that is collecting high interest while it waits for an opportunity to deploy cash in possible forced selling opportunities in real estate.
  • The book value is almost all cash and trades at a P/B below 0.9x, so cents on the dollar with their office RE coming for free.
  • An opportunistic approach means there is an upside if they happen upon a buying opportunity, which becomes likelier by the day at very elevated current rates.
  • The upside would be the undervaluation of any acquired asset plus the current NAV discount that cannot be justified undergirded by cash plus RE book values that are decades old.
  • Interim rates preclude opportunity costs, and the only risk is a bad deal, but they'd happily liquidate instead which would base-case close the nice NAV discount. EQC is a no-brainer.
2022 Forbes Iconoclast Summit

Arturo Holmes

Going long Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is a dominant strategy in the current financial markets, acting both as a hedge against uncertainty thanks to its massive cash balances collecting elevated interest, being an opportunistic cash position in a leveraged market

Valkyrie Trading Society
The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EQC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

