Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EnLink Midstream: Deleveraging Itself And Driving Value Expansion

Dec. 02, 2023 6:40 AM ETEnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC)1 Comment
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
848 Followers

Summary

  • EnLink Midstream's shares have seen impressive growth but may be overvalued, with little value to be had at the current price.
  • The company operates in key basins in the US, allowing it to tap into various energy potentials and enhance its strategic strength.
  • EnLink Midstream is expanding into carbon capture and storage markets, which could provide additional EBITDA and income growth in the future.

Drilling Rig Platform in Western New Mexico, West Texas, Oil And Gas Industry

grandriver

Investment Rundown

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is a midstream company with a pretty well-diversified footprint in the US right now. The company has had a decent in the last 12 months, with the shares up by over 5%, but also up

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
848 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and industrial sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
mhoesel1
Today, 7:16 AM
Comments (60)
Nice analysis of ENLC. I have been in this stock for many years and now have been trimming significantly and adding to other undervalued pipelines that pay a much better dividend. While I have made money on this stock I see other better high yielding pipelines to invest in.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ENLC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENLC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENLC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.