Steve Jennings

All good things eventually come to an end. It is time for me to downgrade the stock of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET). Despite reporting a quarter that looked more ordinary than spectacular, the stock has run up sharply in recent trading sessions. The company is still reporting envious top-line growth rates and has generated some margin expansion. The company has a solid balance sheet position and strong remaining performance obligation numbers suggest that growth should remain strong at least in the near term. That said, the current valuation is very hard to defend - investors should take advantage of near term volatility to lock in profits on this high quality name.

NET Stock Price

After some gravity-defying momentum, NET is now trading at 52-week highs as a new bull run appears to be forming. Don't be fooled.

Data by YCharts

I last covered NET in August, where I upgraded the stock to a buy in spite of trading near the higher end of its fair valuation range. The stock has soared over 30% since then, surpassing even my bullish expectations.

NET Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, NET delivered 32% YoY revenue growth to $336 million, surpassing guidance for $331 million.

2023 Q3 Presentation

NET saw solid if not mild customer growth, which is quite respectable given current macro conditions.

2023 Q3 Presentation

The dollar-based net retention rate remained under pressure at 116%. Prior to interest rates rising, this is a management team that had been consistently targeting 130% as a long term goal. It isn't clear if management still stands by that previous commentary.

2023 Q3 Presentation

NET generated $55.3 million in non-GAAP net income, handily beating the prior year's number of $19.1 million.

NET ended the quarter with $1.57 billion in cash versus $1.3 billion in convertible notes. While this represents a smaller net cash position than typically seen at high-growth tech peers, the company's non-GAAP profitability and net cash position represent a solid financial state.

2023 Q3 Presentation

Looking ahead, management has guided for the fourth quarter to see up to 29% YoY revenue growth. Management notably did not raise full-year guidance, which could even be interpreted to be somewhat bearish given the third quarter beat.

2023 Q3 Presentation

On the conference call, management noted that remaining performance obligations ('RPOs') grew 30% YoY to $1.1 billion. That was a strong number that suggests next year's growth should remain similarly strong. Management believes that generative AI may be an important tailwind, for example due to the increasing complexity of DDoS attacks (where a hacker makes a service unavailable to the victim), in which NET is a market leader for protection.

Cloudflare

Management even went on to state that "large hyperscale public clouds that have their own limited DDoS mitigation services point customers to" them.

Is NET Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

NET is known for providing content delivery network services, which means that it helps power a safer and more secure internet.

2023 Q3 Presentation

This positioning is compelling because NET is able to cross-sell additional products like zero trust services, one of its key growth priorities. While I can agree with the sentiment that NET benefits from strong tailwinds that may help it to generate strong growth rates for many years to come, the valuation is of potential concern. Based on consensus estimates, NET will not trade at reasonable valuations on a price to earnings basis until many years later.

Seeking Alpha

On a price to sales basis, NET is one of the most richly valued names in the tech universe, with shares recently trading hands at around 20x sales.

Seeking Alpha

Management has guided for long term operating margins of over 20%.

2023 Q3 Presentation

I had previously modeled fair value using assumptions of 25% long term net margins, 30% growth, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio'), implying an 11x sales multiple. Even if one can believe that NET can sustain a 30% growth rate without deceleration over the next many years, the stock is already pricing in over 2 years of growth. If we assume that NET can meet aggressive estimates which call for over 30% of average annual top-line growth through 2028 and still trade at 11x sales at that time, then the stock might trade at $121 per share at that time, implying 15% annual return potential. While that would be likely enough to beat the broader market, I find the underlying assumptions to be too aggressive for my tastes.

For the most part, I have been a stubborn bull in the tech sector for many quarters straight, as I had viewed valuations to be too pessimistic after the brutal 2021 and 2022 tech stock crash. But now, after many quarters of a tech recovery, discounts are harder to find, and I view NET stock to be just plain expensive. I am downgrading the stock from "buy" to "hold" as investor optimism appears overdone and does not appear to be ready for any hiccups in the path ahead.