Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

December 2023 Monthly

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.92K Followers

Summary

  • Global central banks are facing challenges in responding to new threats to price stability as the markets anticipate the end of the post-Covid monetary tightening cycle.
  • The US economy is expected to slow sharply in Q4, with a broad slowdown in consumption, government spending, and business investment.
  • The eurozone and UK economies continue to struggle, with expectations of rate cuts and slow growth in the coming year. The Japanese economy contracted in Q3 but is expected to return to modest growth in Q4.

World Currency Exchange Table Graph

matejmo

As the year winds down, the global economy appears to be entering a new phase. While North American and European central bankers swear that they are prepared to respond to new threats to price stability, the markets demur.

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.92K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DXY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
STOXX
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.