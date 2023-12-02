Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

When Disaster Strikes: Gauging The Investment Risk Of Natural Hazards

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.44K Followers

Summary

  • Investors must understand the physical risks of natural hazards to assess their financial implications.
  • The collaboration between AB and the Columbia Climate School aims to better understand physical risks at the local level.
  • The Natural Hazards Index and the Physical Hazard Investment Risk indicator can help investors identify mispriced securities due to natural hazard risks.

Tornado In Stormy Landscape - Climate Change And Natural Disaster Concept

RomoloTavani

By Patrick O'Connell, CFA, John Huang, CFA, Larry Bellinger, CFA, and Sam Wilamowsky, CFA

Investors need to understand the potential physical damage from natural hazards before they can assess their financial implications.

From hurricanes to earthquakes to droughts, natural

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.44K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LMBS--
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
VMBS--
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
SPMB--
SPDR® Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF
JMBS--
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
MBB--
iShares MBS ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.