Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Semiconductor Supply Chain Outlook

Dec. 02, 2023 10:30 AM ETSMH, XSD, SOXX, FTXL, PSI, SOXQ, USD
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.94K Followers

Summary

  • Semiconductor supply chain activity is expected to reach an upward inflection point in 2024.
  • Macroeconomic data suggests a continued downturn in demand for electronics equipment and computer chips.
  • Consensus earnings forecasts indicate a recovery in revenue starting in the fourth quarter of 2023 and accelerating in the second quarter of 2024.

Electronic circuit board , Setup IC Supply chain

nasakid

Semiconductors lie at the heart of supply chains ranging from computers and phones to autos and manufacturing equipment. Activity in the sector can be a guide to wider supply chain activity — indeed the shortages of chips during the pandemic were

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.94K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMH--
VanEck Semiconductor ETF
XSD--
SPDR® S&P Semiconductor ETF
SOXX--
iShares Semiconductor ETF
FTXL--
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
PSI--
Invesco Semiconductors ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.