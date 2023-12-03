Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The economics calendar next week will be highlighted by the U.S. jobs report on Friday. The nonfarm payrolls report could be high stakes for interest rate watchers as it arrives just five days before the Federal Reserve's December 13 meeting. Economists forecast payrolls growth will rise to 200K in November from 150K job additions in October, and the unemployment rate to stay steady at 3.9%. In addition, the JOLTS and ADP reports will be released earlier in the week. The event calendar is busy with Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) all hosting investor events that could include guidance and strategy updates. The earnings calendar includes reports from Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lululemon (LULU), GameStop (NYSE:GME) (preview), Chewy (CHWY) (preview), C3.ai (NYSE:AI) (preview), and Dollar General (DG).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, December 4 - GitLab (GTLB) and JOANN (JOAN).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, December 5 - AutoZone (AZO), Box (BOX), Toll Brothers (TOL), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), NIO (NIO), and J. M. Smucker (SJM).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, December 6 - Brown-Forman (BF.A), Campbell Soup (CPB), C3.ai (AI), Chewy (CHWY), Sprinklr (CXM), GameStop (GME), and ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, December 7 - Broadcom (AVGO), Lululemon (LULU), Dollar General (DG), DocuSign (DOCU), and Guidewire Software (GWRE).

Dividend watch: Companies projected to boost their quarterly dividend payouts include Zoetis (ZTS) to $0.43 from $0.375, Mastercard (MA) to $0.63 from $0.57, Stryker (SYK) to $0.82 from $0.75, Amgen (AMGN) to $2.32 from $2.13, and Broadcom (AVGO) to $5.00 from $4.60. See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.

IPO watch: No new IPOs are scheduled to debut next week as the market heads into what could be a slow period for new offerings. Looking ahead to 2024, casual dining group Panera Brands has confidentially filed for an initial public offering, with plans for a listing next year. Chinese-founded fast-fashion giant Shein also recently filed confidentially to go public. Reddit, Fanatics, and Skims are also anticipated to be in next year's IPO class.

Conference schedule: The Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference is being viewed as the biggest conference of the week. The long list of companies that will give presentations includes Intel (INTC), Lyft (LYFT), Appian (APPN), UiPath (PATH), AMD (AMD), and Microsoft (MSFT). Workday (WDAY) Co-CEO Carl Eschenbach will deliver a keynote address at the event. Other notable conferences include Craig-Hallum's Online Gaming Conference, Raymond James Technology Investors Conference, Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer & Retail Conference, and Wolfe Research 1st Annual Small & Mid-Cap Conference.