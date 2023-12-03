Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: November IPO Market Ends With More Small Deals

Dec. 03, 2023 12:16 AM ETGSIW, FEBO, EVOH, ULS, ZK
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.08K Followers

Summary

  • Hong Kong-based financial services firm Garden Stage offered more shares and priced at the low end to raise $10 million at a $64 million market cap.
  • This past week, product testing and certification provider UL Solutions and Chinese EV brand ZEEKR reportedly pushed back their respective offerings to 2024.
  • This past week saw confidential filing news from several big names, including fast fashion giant SHEIN, bakery café chain Panera Brands, and alternative asset manager HPS Investment Partners.

IPO 3D Word with Target and Dart - 3D Rendering

porcorex

Despite expectations of some major post-Thanksgiving launches, just two small Asian issuers listed in the US this past week.

Hong Kong-based financial services firm Garden Stage (GSIW) offered more shares and priced at the low end

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.08K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GSIW--
Garden Stage Limited
FEBO--
Fenbo Holdings Limited
EVOH--
EvoAir Holdings Inc.
ULS--
UL Solutions Inc.
ZK--
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.