U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: November IPO Market Ends With More Small Deals

Despite expectations of some major post-Thanksgiving launches, just two small Asian issuers listed in the US this past week.

Hong Kong-based financial services firm Garden Stage (GSIW) offered more shares and priced at the low end to raise $10 million at a $64 million market cap. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides placement and underwriting services, securities dealing and brokerage services, and asset management services. Garden Stage popped 155%.

Hong Kong-based hair appliance maker Fenbo Holdings (FEBO) raised $5 million at a $55 million market cap. The company primarily generates revenue from flat irons and hair straighteners and curling wands and irons. Since 2006, it has served as an OEM for Spectrum Brands and its sole customer, producing electrical hair styling products under the "Remington" brand. Fenbo finished flat.

The IPO calendar looks quiet for the week ahead, although some small issuers may join at the last minute.

Next week is likely the last week to see any major IPO launches in 2023, and while some companies may try to slip through the window, most are likely targeting the year ahead now.

Some issuers on file have already kicked the can down the road. This past week, product testing and certification provider UL Solutions (ULS) and Chinese EV brand ZEEKR (ZK) reportedly pushed back their respective offerings to 2024.

An increasing number of companies on our Private Company Watchlist are also solidifying plans for 2024 listings. This past week saw confidential filing news from several big names, including fast fashion giant SHEIN, bakery café chain Panera Brands, and alternative asset manager HPS Investment Partners.

Street research is expected for three companies in the week ahead.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/30/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 35.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 20.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and Kenvue (KVUE). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 17.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 10.6%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kuaishou and Porsche.

