Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mistras Group: Not A Buy Right Now

Dec. 03, 2023 12:27 AM ETMistras Group, Inc. (MG)
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
488 Followers

Summary

  • MG posted Q3 FY23 results with a slight increase in revenue but underperformance in the services segment.
  • The company reported a net loss and cut down its sales and EBITDA guidance for FY23, creating a negative sentiment.
  • MG's stock is trading near a crucial level and may reverse if it fails to cross the trendline, making it risky to invest at the current level.

aerial view oil refinery Oil and gas industry, petrochemical plant area and energy concept, oil storage tanks at night time with lights.

Ake Ngiamsanguan/iStock via Getty Images

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) offers asset protection solutions. MG posted Q3 FY23 results, which I will analyze in this report. I think MG is not a buy right now. Due to increasing debt, stagnant revenue growth, and because of the

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
488 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.